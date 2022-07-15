7 Amazing moisturizers for sensitive skin you will fall in love with

The biggest problem that people with sensitive skin face is choosing a skincare product that suits their skin as well as solves their problems. People with sensitive skin often face skin inflammation after using common moisturizers- so how can you choose a moisturizer if you have sensitive skin? We will help you with that, you just have to follow some simple guidelines while buying a product. We will also suggest you a bunch of extremely beneficial skin moisturizers that will hydrate your sensitive skin without causing any irritation.

We, at Pinkvilla, strive to bring nothing but the best-selling and most trending products available on Amazon. Our list features a myriad of products and is curated on the basis of the discerning needs of users out there. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings, and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience better and more convenient.

7 Amazing moisturizers for sensitive skin that you will fall in love with

If you have sensitive skin some common irritants like alcohol, fragrances, preservatives, parabens, and Vitamin A and even Vitamin C can irritate your skin. Before you use any moisturizer on your face or skin do a swatch test on your hand and leave it for 24 hours. Also, let your skin ease up to a product gradually by using smaller amounts initially. Products with naturally soothing ingredients, such as aloe vera, shea butter, and camomile extract are generally good for sensitive skin.

1. Simple Kind to Skin Face Moisturizer

This highly effective sensitive skin moisturizer gives your skin 12 hours of hydration and replenishes it. It has no artificial perfumes or dyes and no harsh chemicals, so if you have sensitive skin you have nothing to worry about. This is also a vegan and cruelty-free product so it suits you irrespective of your lifestyle choices and contains nourishing harmless ingredients like glycerin and Vitamin B5. Also, this is a non-comedogenic moisturizer so you can apply it before going out as it will not make your skin greasy.

Price: $8.83

Buy Now

2. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

Having dry and sensitive skin is the biggest problem to have as you can’t do without a moisturizer but if you don’t have a suitable product it will do you no good. This face and body moisturizer will give you 24 hours of hydration. It contains essential hydrating ingredients like ceramides that make your outer skin layer stronger. This product is also free of artificial fragrance and anti-allergic and is approved by the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.

Price: $17.45

Buy Now

3. Eau Thermale Avene - Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream

All you need to do is apply this soothing skin moisturizer once and your skin will be hydrated for 24 hours. Eau Thermale Avene claims that this product soothes hypersensitive, reactive, intolerant and allergic skin if you use it on a daily basis. This product is also preservative-free and fragrance-free. You can trust this moisturizer for hydrating your skin as it is approved by the National Eczema Association.

Price: $36.00

Buy Now

4. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer

This fast-absorbing moisturizer is very light in texture but provides long-term hydration especially if you have a dry and stressed skin without having a greasy after-feel. This product is free from alcohol, artificial colorants, artificial fragrance, lanolin, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, propylene glycol, sulfates, talc, formaldehyde, oxybenzone, coal tar, triclocarban, ethanol, and ethyl alcohol. Also, if you follow a responsible and sustainable lifestyle thi product comes in recyclable packaging. This product is highly recommended if you are suffering from eczema.

Price: $37.19

Buy Now

5. Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin

This is a gel-based moisturizer so automatically this is lightweight and does not feel heavy on your skin at all. It also contains prebiotic oats to help soothe and nourish irritated, sensitive skin. This is also clinically tested and is free from fragrance, parabens, alcohol, and dyes.

Price: $18.69

Buy Now

6. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+

As the name suggests, this product has a balm consistency and is slightly heavier which is perfect if you have extremely dry and sensitive skin. It gives you long-lasting 48-hour hydration after one swatch. This also contains niacinamide, shea butter & glycerin to hydrate, repair & soothe dry skin. This is a dermatologically and pediatrically tested product so you can use it on babies that are older than 2 weeks. This is also a National Eczema Association approved product.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

7. PCA Skin ReBalance Face Cream

Although this face cream is the most expensive of the lot, once you learn about its benefits you will agree to invest in it. This face moisturizer from PCA is packed with antioxidants and hydrating niacinamide, that soothes your sensitive skin. It is also quick-absorbing and lightweight, and it contains borage seed, evening primrose oil, and Vitamin E. Free from synthetic dyes and fragrances, parabens, and mineral oil, this face cream does not pose any threat to your sensitive skin. You will get the maximum benefits from this product if you use it in the morning and follow up with sunscreen.

Price: $50.35

Buy Now

If you think a moisturizing cream is only necessary during the winters, we would like to say that your skin loses its natural ability to hydrate itself with your growing age and needs moisturizers all throughout the year. Skincare should be consistent if you want faster and better results. Mentioned above are the best moisturizers for sensitive skin available on Amazon.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended articles:

Best skincare products for aging skin

Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Best skincare products with the benefits of rice water to soothe your skin

Also Read: 7 Curl creams for curly hair that will add sheen & definition to your curls