This monsoon do not let the rains get in the way of your makeup with these 9 products

This monsoon, flaunt your makeup without a worry and do not let the rains spoil your plans.

Monsoon is a season filled with extreme humidity and rain which can end up ruining your makeup and the hours of work you might have put into it. But what if we tell you that we have a solution to make that look stay up for longer and not lose its charm? Well, now your makeup is going to stay intact while you enjoy the rains with these life-saving products. These products will keep your skin fresh, oil-free, and non-greasy throughout the monsoons. Here, we have all the makeup and beauty essentials that will help you get through this season in an easy and joyful manner.

Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner

Ditch your usual liquid or sketch eyeliner, and opt for a gel-based eyeliner this season. This gel eyeliner is long-lasting and dries quickly which makes it a reliable option. It has an intense colour and is light to carry in the monsoon season. Gel liners are a must-have for monsoon season, as they are easy to carry and can make your eye look glamorous without any hustle and mess.

Price: Rs.450

Buy Now

LAKMÉ 9 to 5 Matte Moist Mattifying Moisturiser

The monsoon season can make your skin feel sticky due to extreme humidity and weather conditions but with the help of an oil-free moisturiser, you can keep it grease and oil-free. This mattifying moisturiser enriched with green tea extracts, will not only keep your skin oil-free, but will also save you from getting acne at the end of the day due to the humid weather. It also keeps the skin hydrated from the inside and oil-free for the rest of the day.

Price: Rs.272

Buy Now

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen

Do not let the monsoons put you under the impression that UV rays have nothing to do with this weather. UV rays can harm your skin even without actual sun rays as it can penetrate through the clouds and hit your skin directly. The most essential beauty product is a non-greasy sunscreen. This gel sunscreen will protect you from the UV rays and unwanted tanning of the skin without making your skin oily. Apart from this, it will also transform your skin from within and balance it.

Price: Rs.473

Buy Now

RENEE See Me Shine Lip Gloss

The extreme humidity in the air can also cause your lips to dry up and feel flaky. Using a matte lipstick may further dry them up. Hence, wearing lip gloss is a better option in the monsoons. This shiny lip gloss is available in 4 lustrous shades that will enhance your lips. It is enriched with antioxidant properties and will not only make your lips look plump and fuller, but will also moisturise and regenerate them.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Blue Heaven Flawless Makeup Base Primer

A primer is the most important makeup essential for monsoons as it gives you a perfect base for applying other makeup products which in itself is an important element. This primer will help your makeup stay longer and give it a perfect finish. Invest in this primer this season as it will keep your makeup intact even in the extreme weather conditions and will not let it run out all over your face due to humidity and sweat.

Price: Rs.195

Buy Now

Clean & Clear Morning Energy Lemon Fresh Cleanser

During the monsoons, it is better to keep a gentle cleanser to wash off the oil and dirt accumulation on your skin. This oil-free gentle lemon face wash will effectively wash off the dirt while hydrating your skin. It does not clog the pores and creates a cool, tingling sensation on your skin that really wakes you up and makes you feel energised, while thoroughly cleansing your skin.

Price: Rs.99

Buy Now

UrbanGabru Charcoal Peel Off Mask

Monsoon is a season of dirt, oil, and bacteria which makes it a little difficult for us to keep our skin healthy as a lot of dirt and oil settles deep inside our skin pores causing blackheads and acne. This charcoal peel off mask will help get rid of the impurities. It can easily remove pore-clogging dirt and extra oils, and effectively prevents blackheads. By cleansing and nourishing the skin, it controls the oil-water balance and gives the skin an energetic glow from inside out!

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

Maybelline New York Volume Express Colossal Mascara, Waterproof

Another important thing to keep in mind during the monsoon season is that it can rain anytime so you should invest in a waterproof mascara since you do not want to shed black tears. This mascara does not wash out easily and its volume-plumping formula contains collagen while the mega brush instantly gives 9 times the volume, all without any clumps.

Price: Rs.259

Buy Now

Ruby's Organics Creme Blush & Lip Stain

During the monsoon season the atmosphere is uneasy and greasy most of the time and people do not feel like wearing makeup in such weather. But, this creme blush enriched with jojoba oil and shea butter, will give you a nice touch without having to make an extra effort. It stays for long no matter how bad the weather is. It adds an extra touch to the whole look, and will make your face look more appealing and beautiful.

Price: Rs.1100

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Share your comment ×