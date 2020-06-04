Monsoon hair care: Steps to avoid hair damage and breakage if you get rained down upon!

Baarish season is here, (or around the corner) and it’s important to know a few tips and tricks to use if you get drenched or just to keep your hair fall in check with the weather change.

Mumbai rains are my favourite time of the year in the city. The rains everywhere just cleanse the whole environment. But it also does wreak havoc on your skin and hair. It’s just two sides to a coin at this point. But through the years of getting drenched constantly, yes I am one of those people who always “forgets” her umbrella; I have a fool-proof formula to take care of your hair so that the rain doesn’t dampen your spirits and your hair.

Monsoons usually do trigger hair fall for a lot of people and it is also generally damaging to your hair if you don’t give it some extra TLC. Here’s what you need to do!

Cleanse after getting drenched

Usually, I will rush out of my house as soon as it starts drizzling for the first time. Which is absolutely okay, but once you are DONE, immediately wash your hair. Most of us make the mistake of towel drying or air drying your hair after. DO NOT TOWEL DRY! Your hair is extremely fragile after it is soaked so towel drying will only increase the breakage. Instead, rinse with a mild clarifying shampoo and follow through with conditioner. If you can’t take a shower immediately, then be gentle with your hair. Take some napkins or paper towels and just dab the excess water out of your hair and then leave it to air dry for a bit before attempting to brush out the knots. Invest in a tangle teasing brush and carry it everywhere (if you step out).

Get a scarf or bandana

Even if it isn’t raining constantly, the humidity index is going to be UP there. If your hair is prone to frizz, then get a nice scarf or bandana and wrap it around your head especially if you are commuting. This won’t just protect your ends, it will also protect your scalp just in case you get drenched. It wouldn’t hurt to sleep with a scarf on too.

Dry shampoo only in an emergency

Dry shampoo isn’t your friend when it is this humid out there. But yes, it can be an SOS fixer. Keep a mini spray handy in case you get drenched on the way to somewhere. Then take some paper towels and dab your roots as much as you can, once semi-dry spray the dry shampoo gently keeping the nozzle away from the roots and then just gently work the product in, in a circular motion. This should salvage the situation until you can get home and wash.

Hydration is key

Even though it is humid, humidity isn’t kind to your ends. So you need to nourish your hair with light oil-based serums and products and make sure you use a deep conditioning treatment once every 15 days. Drink loads of water and try and avoid too much caffeine if you can, cause it is highly dehydrating.

You are what you eat

Even though my heart shatters while typing this out, you need to avoid junk food if your hair is prone to hair fall, especially during this season. Oily food basically slows down the blood circulation and messes with your hair and skin health. So double up on these superfoods that care for your hair.

Keep these things in mind and you should sail through the season. No problem!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion ALSO READ: A celebrity hairstylist FINALLY busts all the myths about hair care

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×