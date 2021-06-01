Monsoon skincare: 5 reasons you MUST include exfoliation in your skincare regime

There are already so many steps involved in our current skincare regimen you must wonder whether we need to exfoliate now, too? Well, the answer is yes, you do.

As per Ayurveda, cleansing your skin not only removes the dirt from the upper layer of your skin but exfoliating can do so much more. Here's a list of 5 simple reasons to explain why you must get onto scrubbing your skin during the rainy season.

It helps you get rid of dead skin, thus increasing cell turnover. When you scrub your skin, it brings a layer of new happy cells and deeply purifies, making your skin look fresh.

Due to the high moisture content in our environment, we are susceptible to acne, rashes and other skin conditions. Exfoliating unclogs your pores, cleaning deep impurities. If you have sensitive skin, make sure you don't rub your skin surface too much.

One of the classic home remedies used by Indian women is a mix of sugar and coconut oil. Sugar sheds the dead skin cells at the same time the coconut oil serves as a gentle moisturizer. You can also use this on your lips to get rid of darkened lips, as well as elbows and knees.

Using a herbal ubtan prepared with besan, turmeric and Kesar to scrub your skin is a guaranteed and reliable ancient secret for a natural glow and long-lasting radiance. It prevents blackheads and clears even the most stubborn kind of suntan.

Lastly, if your skin is unevenly toned and has rough patches, exfoliating reduces unwanted hair growth with continuous usage. This simple DIY, squeeze out some lemon juice, mix honey and sugar to make a scrub. Apply it, gently massage in an upward circular motion and then leave it for 20-30 minutes. Rinse off later.

What's most interesting is, apart from the physical benefits, scrubbing or brushing yourself uplifts your mood as per Vedic texts. Spending time with yourself, away from the screen and focusing on self-care and nourishment also sheds the negative thoughts from our minds. It makes us feel rejuvenated, fresh and worthy of love.

About the author: Stuti Ashok Gupta, Principal: Brand & Vision, Amrutam.

ALSO READ: Back Acne: Causes and simple home remedies to soothe pimples on the back

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×