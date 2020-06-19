Monsoon skincare: An expert reveals the step by step guide on how to look after your skin this rainy season

While the rains come lashing down, skincare might take a back seat due to the cool weather. But that shouldn't be the case according to beauty expert Chinkal Anand who talks about the right way to ensure skin remains healthy.

Keeping in mind the monsoons are approaching, a good skincare regime is essential to maintain the Ph balance of the skin. Skin being the inner and outer manifestation of our body, an everyday footprint of care should be our tradition.

During Monsoon our skin trends from oily to dry texture and clogged pores. To ensure proper care of the skin some simple steps should be followed.

- Your diet should include, a bowl of seasonal fruits, green vegetables, along with Vitamin C, D & E supplements and 8 to 10 glasses of water

- Wash your face 3-4 times a day with an anti-bacterial face wash.

- Cleanse, tone & moisturise, a serum can be used before moisturising.

- Applying a gel-based moisturizer for oily skin and a regular one for dry skin

- We must use lighter products which are water-based (thinnest to the thickest consistency)

- Apply sunscreen daily with SPF 30/50 pa+++ advanced UVA/UVB protection

- Regularly soothe your skin with rose water and ice.

- Exfoliate and use a clay pack to keep excessive moisture away. Some traditional remedies for moisturising such as honey and banana, curd and gram powder with turmeric, freshly squeezed aloe vera, applying fuller’s earth (Multani mitti) paste are favourite traditional tried and tested formulas.

- One needs to use products with non-comedogenic ingredients to avoid triggering of acne and blocking of pores.

During monsoons, it is advisable to use waterproof makeup including a good primer, tinted moisturiser/ concealer / water-resistant long stay foundations to avoid smudging. Micellar water is a great option for cleansing.

For specific skin concerns, dermatologists recommend active skincare ingredients like Salicylic Acid for acne breakouts & clogged pores, AHA products, like Glycolic Acid/ Lactic Acid /citric acid/Malic acid / Mandelic acid /Tartaric acid are used to exfoliate outer layer for pigmented and dull skin.

Other popular skin ingredients commonly used are hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, kojic acid, arbutin, peptide for lightening and moisturising.

The New Essential is about you and your easy, effective and long-lasting care. Natural remedies are more strongly recommended for use due to their inner & outer effect on your skin and health. Results are seen with a consistent routine.

Remember it’s about protecting your skin well during the day and repairing it at night hence recognise the day-use & night use for a profound understanding of skincare

A bright and glowing skin this monsoon should be your mantra.

Author: Chinkal Anand, is an Entrepreneur and a beauty consultant.

