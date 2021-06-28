Moringa DIY hair masks: A jackpot for dry, dull, and damaged hair

Explore what the mighty ‘Moringa’ has in store for your hair.

Have you allowed your hair to succumb to frizz and damage all this while? With the beauty world blessing our at-home days with products and ingredients, options galore not knowing what makes for the best fit. Often we fail to understand the repercussions that may be welcomed due to the harsh chemical-laden market-based products. Seems overwhelming, right? Go easy by opting for homemade remedies that can curb all your hair concerns with time-tested ingredients. It may be a safer choice simply because you know what goes into curating one. Here’s something that can help your hair out. Heard of Moringa oleifera or rather widely referred to as Drumstick tree?

While it puts forward a flavourful act in most curries, its offerings to hair health are immeasurable. Moringa is housed with antifungal, and anti-inflammatory agents that work together to help combat hair loss, promote hair growth, restore strength, reduce hair damage, and enhance the production of keratin. Need we say more about why it's a must for your hair?

For hair growth

Give your hair a dose of vitamin E with powdered moringa leaves.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp moringa powder/paste

2 tbsp almond oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Opt for an organic powder or make your own by plucking out fresh leaves. Wash them well and place them inside a blender. Pick a bowl and combine all the above-mentioned ingredients to make a paste. Use your fingertips to spread the mixture on your scalp and massage well. Do not coat the hair mask on your strands. Let your hair absorb it for 30 minutes before rinsing.

For shine & nourishment

Powdered with a potent protein like behenic acid that aids in enhancing the natural sheen of your hair.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp moringa powder

2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Heat the ghee in low flame, turn off the stove and let it cool down a bit. Make a hair mask by mixing all the ingredients. Smear the mixture on your hair. You can apply it to your scalp if you have excess paste left. Keep it on for 30 minutes before rinsing.

For damage-free hair

Ingredients:

3 tbsp moringa powder

2 tbsp mashed banana

1 tbsp olive oil

Procedure:

Peel a ripe banana and mash it to make a smooth puree. Add olive oil and moringa powder. Drench your hair with the hair mask and leave it for 30 minutes before you wash it off with cold water.

Have you tried moringa hair and skincare masks before? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments below.

