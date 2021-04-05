The most BASIC Do's and Don'ts of bridal make up that every woman ought to know about before her wedding

Here are some expert-approved tips and tricks that can be used to ensure that your bridal makeup looks its best.

Bridal makeup is extremely versatile; it is often determined by the occasion and, of course, by the bride herself. However, there are some tips and tricks that can be used to ensure that your bridal make-up looks its best. So here are some quick dos and don'ts to help you nail your bridal makeup look:

The Do’s

Prep your skin with a CTM

Many brides forget the importance of skincare before applying makeup. This is essential before applying layered make-up because it helps it sit better on your skin and gives it a more natural look and feel. So, always begin your makeup with it because dust on the face appears quickly, even though you did it in the morning, so if your client comes up to you, do proper CTM.

Always hydrate and rest well

It cannot be overstated how important it is to remain hydrated and refreshed during this stressful period. Getting enough sleep is also important since it is what gives your skin a plump and youthful appearance. Also, you can use hydrating masks because if the skin is hydrated makeup will look extra beautiful.

Select the right shade of lipsticks

Nowadays, not every bride wants a glittery look; some prefer to keep it simple and natural, so in that case, the power goes to the lipstick; selecting the right colour is important.

The Don’ts

Don’t skip the moisturiser

Not all moisturisers are made equal. Look for one that specialises in your skin's issues. Do not skip moisturizer and oil if you do your base, it will look dry and patchy which will give an uneven and bad look. Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or ferulic acid, which help your skin retain moisture.

Do not forget to conceal the lip area

Concealer helps your lip colour last longer, adds dimension to the shade, and prevents feathering. A dab of this product on your cupid's bow will make your lipstick shine even brighter. So, it is very important to conceal your lips and chin area.

Don’t overdo anything

The key concept behind a perfect bridal makeup look is to highlight the best features while keeping the overall look simple, yet beautiful. Indian brides are now loaded with jewellery and heavy gowns. As a result, it is best to keep the makeup natural. If your eyes are bold and glittery then the lips should be nude and in pastel colours.

Don’t keep your brows dark

The brows help to frame the upper half of your face. When shading your brows, pay particular attention to your arch and the ends of your brows. Never darken your brows; instead, keep them as natural as possible.

About the Author: Gitanshi Dua is a professional make-up artist, based out of New Delhi.

