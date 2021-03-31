The most COMMON mistakes made make while purchasing & applying makeup according to a makeup artist

When it comes to purchasing makeup, be it foundations, concealers, blenders or more, some factors are often overlooked. Here's all you need to know.

Having a strong makeup game is truly a flex. When makeup doesn't sit right on the skin it shows. Be it the wrong shade of foundation, the uneven blending of the products, inadequate coverage and more, are some of the common things often overlooked when purchasing makeup. A makeup artist shares the most common mistakes that one ought to keep in mind before purchasing makeup.



Using the wrong shade

It is a difficult task to choose the right shade of foundation that perfectly matches your skin tone. If it is too light it will give a washed-out, ashy look and if it is too dark it will look unnatural and sprayed on. It is a little trickier to match the undertones of your skin to a foundation – like yellow, pink or neutral

It is a process of trial and error, one learns as one goes.



Using the wrong formula

Foundations are available in different formulae, like matte, dewy or something in between. Depending on your skin type, you can pick the formula that suits you best. If you have oily skin, a matte foundation would be an ideal choice for you. Whereas if you have dry skin, the ideal foundation for you would be the dewy type. Using the wrong type of foundation could make your skin look either greasy or chapped. Proving all your make up efforts to be in vain.

As for liquid foundations, they are available in different finishes– they can either be matte, dewy or somewhere in between. Finding what works best for your skin is crucial.

Choosing the wrong coverage level

Ranging from sheer coverage to full coverage, there are different types of foundations available in the market. Like fashion, even makeup changes from look to look.

Sheer coverage works fine for people who prefer a lightweight foundation, have minor to no skin imperfections they are looking to cover, and for seasoned skin.

If you are not sure about your preference, try a medium coverage foundation to see if you like that level of coverage. You can always alter the coverage from less more depending on your comfort.

Applying too much foundation

It may sound strange, but that’s a thing. Putting too much foundation on your face – especially multiple, thick layers of foundation will almost certainly make your foundation look “cakey” and unnatural. It’s make up not a mask. The goal here is to look natural and beautiful.

It’s advisable to use several thinner layers of foundation than one or two very thick and sticky layers. That way. Adjusting the product becomes easier.



Not moisturising daily

Moisturising is essential to keep skin hydrated and prevent peeling and wrinkles. Failing to moisturize your skin makes the makeup not sit and set right on the face. It’s especially important in the cooler and less humid weather to make sure you are hydrating your skin with a moisturizer, daily!

Setting liquid and cream products wrong

Many people use powder – pressed or loose – to set their foundation. Baking is an extremely popular alternative for setting fluid products.

Nonetheless, baking can be too drying for people with dry skin! On the off chance that your skin looks awful or dry after baking, avoid the step and take a stab at setting your face with just a light dusting powder instead.



Picking the wrong primer

Just like there are different foundations for different skin types, there are different primers for different skin textures.

Using a matte or dewy primer can completely change how your foundation will lay on top. When picking out a primer, you’ll also have to choose if you want a primer spray, a silicone-based primer that fills pores, a water-based primer. There are a lot of options available out there.



Picking the wrong setting spray

And similar to so many other products I’ve mentioned, there are matte and dewy types of setting sprays.

If you have oily skin (and use other matte products!) you likely want to use a matte setting spray, and if you have dry skin (and usually use dewy products) you might want a dewy setting spray. The right setting sprat always elevates the look.

Not blending enough

Let’s be real here – your foundation and your neck most likely won’t be the same shade.

But it is very important to blend around the perimeter of your face so that it all looks cohesive. If not, you might look like you are wearing a mask of makeup.

Blend your foundation into your skin, around your hairline, down your neck, and even onto your ears! It’ll help it look like your real skin shade, especially if your foundation shade is a bit off. Take your time on this – there isn’t anything wrong with spending 5 whole minutes making sure your face makeup is perfect!



Using the wrong tools

An easy foundation mistake to make is using a flat “foundation brush” to apply the product all over your face.

Though the name says it’s a foundation brush, you can achieve a much better finish to your makeup by using a dense buffing brush, stippling brush, or a makeup sponge!

About the author: Nirmala Tiwari, Makeup Artist, Swiss Beauty

