The most COMMON myths about organic skincare products: DEBUNKED

Awareness about chemical-laden products is spreading, which is making more people switch to organic products. And while more people are making the switch, others continue to believe in some myths about these products.

One of the greatest things to come of 2020, was the use of more natural, organic products. While a lot of people had already hopped on the bandwagon, more became mindful about the use of chemicals in regular everyday products, urging them to make a switch.

On the other hand, a lot of people are still skeptical about switching to organic products and believe they are just marketing gimmicks. Here are some common misconceptions about organic skincare products, busted!

MYTH: Organic products are not as effective as non-organic ones

FACT: While chemical-laden drugstore products may give you desired results, they are temporary as most of these products are watered down. They don't give you long term benefits. Organic products contain a high concentration of vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants that leave your skin changed up and glowing, without fading away!

MYTH: DIY lotions and face packs work the same way as organic products

FACT: While DIY treatments do work wonders, they lack the active ingredients found in organic skincare products. Certain oils that are known to be excellent for the skin, that are part of these products, are ones you wouldn't normally keep at home.

MYTH: All products need preservatives to last for a while

FACT: While water-based products need preservatives to ensure they don't get infected with bacteria, oil-based products do not. Keep this in mind when you're purchasing organic products!

What are you waiting for? Take the plunge get rid of those chemical-laden products!

