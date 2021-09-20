Move over hyaluronic, Mandelic Acid is what's currently trending & here’s all you need to know about it

When it comes to skincare, our body requires a lot of things. With so many products to choose from, we are not sure what to do. There has been hype over Hyaluronic acid and products containing it. A lot of dermatologists also recommend it, and most brands are including it in their products.

Hyaluronic acid is a clear gel-like substance naturally produced inside our tissues. Various brands use this acid (synthetically produced) to help combat skin problems and even other problems. It helps with face tightening and fights wrinkles, sagging skin and makes your skin firm. It also helps with dry skin issues as it helps hold on the water into the skin.

However, it is time to stop obsessing over Hyaluronic acid and move on to a much better product. Mandelic acid is a superstar of an ingredient that most people don't know about. It is an aromatic alpha hydroxy acid derived from food products.

These are a few benefits that you can get if you use this in your skincare routine.

It is quite gentle on the skin and makes it less irritating, which makes it the best for sensitive skin types. ​ Because of its accelerating functions, Mandelic acid helps exfoliate and remove dead skin cells. Mandelic acid promotes collagen production, which results in improving skin appearance and reducing wrinkles, fine lines. It has inflammatory properties which help with treating acne, killing bacteria and unclogging pores. It is also a treatment for skin lightening and treating hyperpigmented spots.

Various products contain Mandelic acid, which you can add to your daily skincare.

Face serum At-home peel masks Creams and moisturizers Toners

You can use this in many different ways. Let me tell you how.

Use face serums containing the product as it can be used daily after toning and before moisturizing. It will help lock all benefits in the skin.​ Many at-home peel masks also contain this product which is for once or twice a week use. It helps absorb the product with those sheet masks. You can also use creams and toners with Mandelic acid for various other benefits as per your requirements.

For the best results of this key product, you should consult your dermatologist, and they can recommend products according to your needs.

What do you think about this miracle ingredient? Tell us in the comments down below.