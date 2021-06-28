Mulberry Extract DIY Face Masks: A fruitful blessing for dry, dull, and ageing skin

Say bye to your skin woes one recipe at a time.

Can’t do a brekky without a bowl of mulberries? Stemmed with names like Silkworm Mulberry and Russian Mulberry, the fruit is crushed and added to teas. Widely grown across India, every tip of the tree seems to provide hard-hitting benefits. They’re delectable not just for your tummy but serves equally good for your skin. Dry or fresh, these colourful berries carry a host of nutrients, vitamins, and iron that can help improve your bone and skin health.

Mulberry extracts have always been staged as a natural anti-aging hero that works towards diminishing dark circles and fine lines. The good news doesn’t stop here. The presence of antioxidants aid in the production of Resveratrol, this acts as a shield that prevents the birth of skin damage and wrinkles caused by UV damage and free radicals. Don’t expect to get tanned. While blemishes and age spots can hold a pretty obvious spot on our faces, mulberries look to protect and limit the occurrence of these that can, in turn, contribute towards keeping your skin in the best of health and lighten pigmentation.

If dry skin is a pain you put up with in times of monsoon and beyond, Vitamin A and E in mulberries can be a real saviour that can tackle this problem by delivering intense hydration. Craving for a natural glow? Whip up these DIY face masks to help your skin out.

Anti-aging

Ingredients:

2 tbsp mulberry extract powder

1 tbsp yogurt

1/2 tbsp cucumber juice

Procedure:

Form a paste by blending all the ingredients.

Use your fingertips to spread the paste evenly on your face and neck.

Wait for the mask to dry up and cleanse it off after 20 minutes.

Dry skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp mulberry extract powder

1 tbsp mashed banana

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Mix all three ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on cleansed face and neck.

Keep it for 20 minutes and rinse it off.

Glowing skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp mulberry powder

1/2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A pinch of turmeric powder

Procedure:

To enhance your skin’s natural glow, blend all the ingredients and make a face mask. Smear it on your face and neck. Massage well and let it sit for 20 minutes. Use lukewarm water to erase it off.

Have you used mulberries to pamper your skin? Let us know in the comments below.

