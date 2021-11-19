Must have foundation shades that complement every skin colour

Having a good foundation base is like putting on a second skin which comfortably blends in without a doubt. In the Indian market, there was a serious dearth of skin type/ colour matching foundations which could fit us like a glow. However, with time, newer products with better ingredients have been launched to come to our rescue. This list provides the best foundation picks for you, according to whichever needs you want catered. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Foundation

Maybelline fit me matte + poreless liquid foundation now comes with SPF 22 and clay for natural matte finish. Available in 18 unique shades with all new pump formats, this foundation is made to fit diverse Indian skin tones. Use as a full face of this matte foundation with buildable coverage for a flawless, natural-looking, I woke up like this finish.

PRICE: ₹ 411

BUY NOW

2. Faces Canada Prime Perfect Foundation

This Faces Canada prime perfect foundation is a finely tuned mix of spherical powders formulated to match the Indian skin tone. The luxurious texture of the prime perfect foundation melts into the skin and extends a flawless base for makeup application. The powers of UVA/UVB filters stunts skin aging in its path, while the goodness of hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E, keeps the skin hydrated and nourished.

PRICE: ₹ 599

BUY NOW

3. Swiss Beauty Waterproof Foundation

Swiss Beauty lightweight liquid foundation provides coverage for a wide array of skin tones, from Ivory to Mocha. Use as a full-face foundation with buildable coverage for a flawless, natural-looking. It is a best-selling on-the-go makeup essential that covers everything but feels like nothing. You'll find a fit for every skin tone and type be it normal or oily skin.

PRICE: ₹ 223

BUY NOW

4. Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse

Wear a natural and flawless finish for your skin every day with the Lakme Absolute matt skin natural mousse. It is a premium feather-light formula that blends with your skin evenly and balances wonderfully with your skin tone, giving you a natural look. Moreover, it will hide the pores, fine lines and blemishes as well as keep your skin soft and supple throughout the day.

PRICE: ₹ 577

BUY NOW

5. Rimmel London Perfection Foundation

Celebrate your Individual skin tone with Rimmel London's Match Perfection Foundation. Thanks to its finely dispersed pigments, it blends seamlessly with your complexion to give a match so perfect and natural that It's undetectable in any light. Its moisture complex and SPF-enriched formula make your skin visibly perfected, healthy-looking and protected.

PRICE: ₹ 599

BUY NOW

6. Elle 18 Lasting Glow Foundation

Get a long lasting, oil free glow with this foundation which has a featherweight finish. It is specially crafted to suit Indian skin tones and provides a long lasting yet dewy glow which is bound to make you look like you’ve been fresh out of a salon. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 100

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Must have spacious tote bags to carry around in style