Must have grooming and personal care products for him
The beauty industry has just recently started paying attention to men’s grooming needs. The concept of men involving themselves in grooming and personal care has been a taboo topic since the longest time as people equate beauty rituals with ‘womanly habits.’ However, it is necessary to push these toxic ideals aside and help men feel confident in their skin. So, break the stigma by gifting the men in your life these products and be a part of the change.

1. Beard Oil for Men

Beard oil is one of the most important products for any man who wants to flaunt a bearded look. Beard oil for men is enriched with almond and thyme which promotes growth by making it more manageable and amazing. Hence, apart from being a grooming and beard styling requirement, beard oil for men's hair is also one of the most important beard growth products.

PRICE: ₹ 245

2. Activated Charcoal Face Scrub

This charcoal deep cleansing and exfoliating face scrub is carefully crafted for men's tough skin. One of the best men's exfoliating scrubs, the product attacks dead skin cells and scrubs them off your skin, polishing it to give a brighter skin tone.

PRICE: ₹ 265

3. After Shave Lotion

This Old Spice After Shave is based on deep human knowledge gathered over centuries of human excavation, space-age exploration, sporting excellence and the odd Kung Fu fight. Which you can now gently transfer on to yourself with a splash there.

PRICE: ₹ 190

4. Moisturising Cream

This sumptuous cream combines potent doses of rejuvenating Vitamins E with intensely hydrating Shea Butters and nourishes and replenishes skin. Treat dry, chapped skin with extra nourishing natural ingredients that absorb quickly.

PRICE: ₹ 247

5. Body Spray Tripack

This scent is for the discerning and contemporary gent who admires tradition and appreciates great quality. The three varieties are Gentlemen Urbane, Gentlemen Classic and Gentlemen Royale. Go get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 309

6. Sensitive Shave Foam

This foamy sensitive skin shave foam helps to moisturise your skin and protect against irritation. The foam cans are made of aluminium and hence are rust proof. It spreads easily, rinses clean leaving skin feeling soft and smooth.

PRICE: ₹ 146

ALSO READ: Must have skincare sets to prep yourself for the festive season

Credits: amazon, pexels


