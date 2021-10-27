Must have skincare sets to prep yourself for the festive season

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list of must have skincare products which will help you prep up for the upcoming festive season. Amidst all the stress of cleaning, refurbishing, arranging for the decorations and puja, there may be stress-related breakouts and skin damage during these days. Worry not, we’ve got you covered. Get these skincare sets and look your best on Diwali!

1. Coffee Body Toning & Polishing Kit

This Coffee Body toning and polishing kit evenly clears your skin to give you a smooth and irresistibly soft skin. It also unclogs your pores to let your skin breathe free. Reveal a glowing, younger-looking healthy skin that is perfectly nourished by applying the oil and moisturiser later. Get this set now!

PRICE: ₹ 995

BUY NOW

2. Green Tea Face Care Kit

Including a clay mask, a hydrating toner, a facewash and a mattifying moisturiser, this skincare set is a must have! Rich in antioxidant green tea that works wonders on oily, acne-prone skin by stopping the formation of acne, these products deeply cleanse away all the dirt, grime from your pores leaving behind clear, unclogged skin.

PRICE: ₹ 1173

BUY NOW

3. 24 Hour Skincare Starter Kit

Hyaluronic acid present in these products helps replenish the moisture in the skin. Arbutin in natural vita rich face cream deeply penetrates the skin to reduce the appearance of pigmentation along with the face serum. They work together to stimulate the production of collagen and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

PRICE: ₹ 837

BUY NOW

4. Vitamin C Skincare Kit

Get this ultimate Vitamin C skin care kit for skin-brightening and natural suppleness with the face serum, mist toner, brightening foaming face wash and the face cream. These products help to hydrate and repair skin, boost collagen and elastin, smooth out fine lines, even out complexion and improve skin luminosity.

PRICE: ₹ 1099

BUY NOW

5. Youthful Skin Care Regime Kit

The goodness of a papaya face wash, a dandelion serum, a saffron dew day cream and a mud face pack all rolled together in this set makes it a must-have for either personal use, or for gifting your loved ones. They gently refine the skin and uncover its natural brightness for a younger-looking complexion.

PRICE: ₹ 677

BUY NOW

6. Vitamin C Facial Kit

Vitamin C is a powerful ingredient that fades pigmentation, reduces dullness and promotes collagen production, resulting in skin that has a youthful glow. The vitamin C and turmeric present in the face wash help achieve that radiant glow. The toner helps in keeping the skin clean, ensuring flawless and healthy skin after you cleanse your face. Lastly, moisturise to keep your skin supple and radiant.

PRICE: ₹ 872

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Glam up with these best selling nail paints to rock your Diwali outfits in style