Mustard Oil: THESE benefits of Mustard Oil for skin will leave you surprised
Most of us know about Mustard oil as a cooking oil. But it has several benefits for our health, skin and hair as well. Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds of mustard plant, which has both culinary and therapeutic goodness in it. Along with its benefits for health, it has numerous positive impact on our skin.
Here are the benefits of mustard oil for skin, which will impose you to add it to your regular skin care regime.
Removes Dark Spots
Mustard oil works wonders on dark spots, tan and pigmentation and reduces them eventually. You add this to your regular face masks to apply the oil on your skin. After applying it, wait for 15 minutes and let it dry. Then, wash it off with cold water.
Prevents Ageing
Mustard oil has vitamins A, B complex and E in it, which is needed for our skin to prevent ageing. The oil delays the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of ageing.
It’s a natural sunscreen
The oil comes with Vitamin E in it, which protects the skin from harmful UV rays to get any damage. So, you can apply the oil in small amounts before going out. But don’t put too much oil as it attracts dust and oil as well.
Good to treat rashes and infections
Mustard oil has powerful anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties in it. These help to cure infections, skin rashes and allergies. It also prevents dryness and itching of the skin.
Helpful to lighten skin
Mustard oil is also helpful to lighten our skin tone, vitamin E in the oil helps to do it. If you use mustard and coconut oil and massage your skin for 15 minutes at night, then gradually, you will notice your skin getting lighter day by day.
Comments
An excellent article! It explains why Mustard Oil has been used for skincare (and hair care) for thousands of years in India. Look at women (and men) in places like Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir where Mustard Oil is not just the dominant cooking medium but also used for skincare, hair care and home remedies. Their glowing complexions and lustrous hair stand testimony to the efficacy of Mustard Oil.
Talking about mustard oil and picture of olive oil. Wow. Thumbsup to the writer.
Wow! Very informative!!
