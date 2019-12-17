Mustard Oil: THESE benefits of Mustard Oil for skin will leave you surprised

Mustard oil is not only a cooking oil but is also good for our skin. The vitamins in it help to improve our skin’s health from different aspects and prevent it from any damage.
63640 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 07:36 am
Most of us know about Mustard oil as a cooking oil. But it has several benefits for our health, skin and hair as well. Mustard oil is extracted from mustard seeds of mustard plant, which has both culinary and therapeutic goodness in it. Along with its benefits for health, it has numerous positive impact on our skin. 

Here are the benefits of mustard oil for skin, which will impose you to add it to your regular skin care regime.

Removes Dark Spots

Mustard oil works wonders on dark spots, tan and pigmentation and reduces them eventually. You add this to your regular face masks to apply the oil on your skin. After applying it, wait for 15 minutes and let it dry. Then, wash it off with cold water. 

Prevents Ageing

Mustard oil has vitamins A, B complex and E in it, which is needed for our skin to prevent ageing. The oil delays the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of ageing. 

It’s a natural sunscreen

The oil comes with Vitamin E in it, which protects the skin from harmful UV rays to get any damage. So, you can apply the oil in small amounts before going out. But don’t put too much oil as it attracts dust and oil as well.   

Good to treat rashes and infections

Mustard oil has powerful anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antifungal properties in it. These help to cure infections, skin rashes and allergies. It also prevents dryness and itching of the skin.

Helpful to lighten skin

Mustard oil is also helpful to lighten our skin tone, vitamin E in the oil helps to do it. If you use mustard and coconut oil and massage your skin for 15 minutes at night, then gradually, you will notice your skin getting lighter day by day. 

Credits :style crazeInstagram

Comments

Anonymous

An excellent article! It explains why Mustard Oil has been used for skincare (and hair care) for thousands of years in India. Look at women (and men) in places like Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir where Mustard Oil is not just the dominant cooking medium but also used for skincare, hair care and home remedies. Their glowing complexions and lustrous hair stand testimony to the efficacy of Mustard Oil.

Anonymous

Talking about mustard oil and picture of olive oil. Wow. Thumbsup to the writer.

Anonymous

Wow! Very informative!!

Add new comment

