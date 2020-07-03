Nail care: Do you have dry skin around the nails? THIS one minute DIY cuticle mask is all you need

Yes, cuticle masks are definitely a thing and if you have dry and scaly skin around teh nails, it’s time you give it a try!

When we heard of cuticle masks for the first time, even we were as surprised as most of your must be right now. But, yes, cuticle masks are a thing and if you’re big on nail care and everything else to do with the maintenance of long nails, you should definitely give this one a try.

Considering that the seasons are changing, a lot of people deal with dry skin around the nails. While a moisturiser is enough to do its job, it’s not always healthy to let the oils accumulate in and around the nail bed. This is where nail masks play a big role. It will hydrate and moisturise the skin while also making sure that your fingertips remain soft and supple!

All you need:

1 tablespoon olive oil/coconut oil (whatever’s available)

1 tablespoon honey

How to:

As easy as it sounds, all you need to do is mix the two ingredients in a bowl. Once that is done, immerse your fingers in the bowl. While keeping them there, gently massage the area around the nails. Leave the mask on for about 20-25 minutes. Rinse it off with soap and cold water. You can either stop the masking there or take off teh dead skin and give yourself a full-blown manicure!

Benefits:

Oil and honey are both great moisturisers. The fatty acids lock in the moisture to leave the skin soft and supple for long. You washing it off also makes sure that no dirt or bacteria sticks in and around the nails. Honey on the other hand also speeds up the healing process thus serving as a great ingredient to deal with dry and broken skin.

