Nail Care: Here's how to take care of your nails while you self quarantine

Want to know how to take care of your nails while you self quarantine? Check out some at-home 'nacial' tips to follow.

Coronavirus quarantine has forced people to take beauty routines into their own hands. With self-quarantine, you can’t visit the salon for your regular manicure and pedicure. With constant washing and sanitizing hands, and a hundred other things that you need to take care of during these dreary times, it’s best to let your nails be as low-maintenance as possible. So this might be the time to get yourself an ‘at-home Nacial’.

Step 1 – Cleanse

Nails should be cleaned completely to remove any color or impurities. You can do that by soaking a cotton pad in nail polish remover and sweeping it across your nails. This will help in better penetration of products.

Step 2 – Exfoliate

Exfoliate your nails using a bicarb – lemon mixture (Mix 1 tablespoon baking soda with a few squirts of lemon juice ) or you can add water with baking soda (one is to three parts ratio). Using the thumb of your other hand, massage the mixture over your nail surface in a circular motion or you can use a toothbrush. This will take care of uneven texture and ridges and give a smooth and refined surface.

Step 3- Soak

You must have witnessed your nails drying out after removing your nail polish. To replenish moisture, combine 1 teaspoon olive oil and one teaspoon honey and apply the mixture to your nails and cuticles. Another option is to dip your nails in a small bowl of coconut oil, olive oil or argan oil. Leave the nails submerged for 10 minutes. Once sufficiently soaked, use a damp washcloth to pat nails dry.

Step 4 -Hydrate

To ensure that hydration is locked in, you can use cuticle oil or Vaseline petroleum jelly. Massage the oil into the nail bed

Step 5- Shape the nails

Apart from the nourishment, its important to take care of the aesthetics as well. Cut and file nails into desired shapes.

Step 6 – Strengthen

Take 1 teaspoon of tea tree oil and add a couple of drops of Vitamin E. Mix this well and apply it on the nails. This will help in strengthening as well as treating the brittle nails. Lastly you can apply a base coat to protect the nails against daily wear and tear.

By Dr Apratim Goel, Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio.

