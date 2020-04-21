Nail Care: How to make your own Cuticle oil for Instagram worthy nails

Now that salon manicures are a thing of the past, how to care for your cuticles? Read on!

When it comes to nails, we depend on salons to get our monthly manicures, manage the cuticles and ensure our hands look amazing no matter what. Now that salons, spas and parlours are shut, there is no way but to DIY everything from manicures and pedicures to caring for cuticles and cutting, shaping, filing nails.

Annoying hangnails are common and there is nothing like the soothing cuticle oil from manicurists to get rid of it completely and ensure soft, smooth and silky hands.

Making cuticle oil to protect hands and avoid painful hangnails is as easy as it gets, considering it is just an amalgamation of different essential oils and anti-inflammatory ingredients. Read on to know how to make your own cuticle oil!

Ingredients:

- Empty nail polish bottle

- Almond oil

- Lavender essential oil

- Rose essential oil

Method:

Pour 1 spoon of almond oil into the empty nail polish bottle using a small funnel.

Add to this 4 drops each of lavender and rose oil.

Put the cap back on and shake well so the oils combine and mix well.

Store in a cool dark place to make the concoction last longer.

How to use:

Every time you paint your nails, use this oil to coat them. Add this as another step to your nail care routine to avoid those painful and annoying hangnails or do this every 15 days.

Once you have applied your nail polish and it has dried up, using the cuticle oil brush, swipe it in a U shape around your cuticles and allow it to sit for 2 minutes.

Then gently massage each cuticle with your fingers!

Ps. this oil also makes for an excellent gift for your friends who love skincare and mani-pedis!

How do you deal with those annoying hangnails? Let us know in the comment section below.

