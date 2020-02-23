Nail Care Routine: THIS ritual can help you get healthy nails

Just like our hair and skin, our nails too need a fixed nail care routine which can contribute towards the health and growth of our nails. So, here's how you can keep them strong, healthy and growing.

Clean, short and chopped nails may look neat and tidy but they have nothing against those beautiful long nails with all the amazing nail trends and nail art. Our long nails can glam up our hands and easily add a pop of colour to our entire look. This is precisely why we love long nails but they also add some confidence. Every woman feels more confident when she has long, beautiful and painted nails because they can add a lot to our personality. Long nails are a lot more than just a fashion accessory and that's probably why nail trends are a big thing and we all know how much women love nail extensions. But you don't have to turn to fake nails or nail extensions to gain that confidence that you can feel, surging in your veins. Just a little nail care can help you grow your nails and keep them healthy and strong without much trouble but in order to do that, we need a nail care routine just like our skincare and hair care routine. Our nails are no different, they too need a lot of pampering and love and care to remain healthy.

Here's the right nail care routine that we all need.

1. Moisturise your hand and your nails like the rest of your skin. Invest in a good hand and nail cream and massage some onto your hands and nails everyday before you hit the bed.

2. Use an earbud or a toothpick to remove the dirt and bacteria under your nails everyday. Wet the earbud and cleanse your nails and cuticles at least twice a day.

3. Our cuticles need some care and love too. Invest in cuticle oil and massage some on your cuticles every alternate day. This improves blood circulation as well as nail growth.

4. Keep a nail kit handy and file your nails as often as needed. If your nails get chipped or break, don't cut them, instead use a filer to get them back in shape. Remember that regular filing is also essential for your nails.

5. A good base coat can protect your nails from immense damage. Remember to apply a good quality nail oil and base coat before you apply any nail paint on your nails.

6. Pamper your nails with a manicure every now and then. A good manicure can work wonders for your nails and just like your skin, your nails too need some pampering to rejuvenate.

7. Avoid too much contact with water. Our nails tend to absorb water and become very weak, this is why we need to limit the amount of time we spend in the shower and the number of times we wash our hands. Wear gloves while you do the household chores to protect your nails from coming in contact with water for too long.

Credits :pinkvillapixabaypexel

Read More