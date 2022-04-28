14 Nail care tips and techniques every woman must try sitting at home

Nails are a highly important factor for women that help them in elevating their personality. In order to ignite self love, women chose to pamper their nails with effective and easy nail care tips and techniques. They just can't get enough of nail pampering sessions and seek for the best nail care products to try on. With the inventions of multiple manicure and pedicure centres, there has been an increase in the number of nail care products such as nail extensions, nail paints, nail hardeners, nail art and crafts, nail care tools and machineries. Today, we will serve you with all the ninja techniques and nail care tips that you can easily try sitting at home.

Nails have a translucent texture made up from keratin. Keratin is one such ingredient that plays a major role in nourishing your hair as well as your skin. Nails contain extremely specialised epithelial cells. Your fingers have a nail bed on which the visible nail plate is present. Nail bed is actually the skin that is present right below the nail plate. Then a tissue called a cuticle overlaps the nail plate and rims it from the side. To make it simpler it is the nail plate that you choose to pamper along with the cuticle. Nails are hard keratin that are visible to naked eye. To ensure you have healthy nails, there are millions of nail care tips and techniques brought out by skilled dermatologists.

Nails too require essential nutrients like Iron. Deficiency of iron in your body might make your nails brittle or cracked. Nails become dry when they lack moisture. On the other hand, too much moisture can also result in soft and brittle nails.

There are some vitamins that help you maintain healthy and hygienic nails. Biotin is a vitamin necessary to amp up the health of your nails and prevent them from becoming brittle. Frequent exposure to moist situations such as swimming or dishwashing or over washing of hands and drying them can soften your nails and result in sloughing of nails, peeling and brittle nails. Nutritional deficiencies such as lack of keratin, vitamins and iron are also the most common reason behind women possessing brittle nails. Scroll down to know how you can prevent your nails from becoming brittle.

Nail growth tips have received immense amounts of attention in the contemporary world despite the introduction of nail extensions. It is advisable to grow nails naturally and take good care of them. Do not rely on synthetic or harmful substances to forcefully grow your nails. While carrying out such activities regularly the essential superfoods might fail to deliver what . Here are some nail growth tips that you need to pay heed to.

1. Diet: Always consume a proper nutrition rich diet. Your diet should be balanced enough with superfoods necessary for your nails such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C, zinc, iron, biotin, etc.

2. Moisturisation: Use a cuticle oil or other hand and nail mositurisers to ensure that your dried nails lock in the adequate amount of moisture.

3. No to artificial nails: Avoid using artificial nails that come stick on your nail plate with glue. This glue is harmful for your nails and prevents them from growing naturally.

4. Avoid toxic nailpaints: You should never use your toxic nail paint as they will make your nails brittle. A toxic-free nail paint will help your nails to grow naturally as they contain water based formulations.

5. Prevent bacteria: Clean your nails regularly and see to it that there is no dirt or bacteria dwelling beneath them.

6. Trimming: Trim your nails to an appropriate length. Do not cut them too short as your nails won't receive enough space to grow. Use tools like nail scissors, clippers or trimmers to ensure your nails are in shape.

7. Manicure: Use proper manicure tools and moisturise your nails especially the cuticles. Gel manicure can also help to add a protective shield onto your nails and enable them to grow faster.

8. Drink water: Staying hydrated is the number one solution to cure all skin, hair or nail problems. Nails receive moisture once you intake water and stay hydrated.

9. Home remedies: Try new home remedies to help your nail maintain good health. Managing your nails with coconut oil, olive oil, lemon juice and orange juice can help your nails to grow.

10. Stop biting: Biting of nails is unhygienic. Frequent biting or peeling can prevent your nails from growing. Pushing, peeling and biting of nails are three common reasons behind why your nails don't grow faster.

These top 10 nail growth tips will help you pay closer attention to your nail health. If you come across any nail issues like irritation, swelling or redness, consult a dermatologist without much ado. Nevertheless, to take due care of your nails just by sitting at home, here are a few more nail care tips and techniques.

Nail care? Nail it like a pro with these mind boggling products. Below is the list of products that you need to pamper your nails in the right way. We have divided the products into three sections to make your “add to cart” decision easier and swift.

A. Manicure and Pedicure Tools and Kits

B. Hand and nail creams

C. Cuticle Care Essentials

Let the shopping spree begin!

These manicure and pedicure tools and kits will help you to take utmost care of your nails. You can shape, trim, cute, polish or file your nails with ease and in a trouble free way. Use these tools and kits regularly to maintain your nail’s good health and allow them to grow as quickly as possible.

1. Sichumaria Nail Care Tools

Sichumaria Nail care Tools contains a large opening nail clipper, nail filer, exfoliating fork and flannelette bundle pocket. These tools are stainless steel tools that will be your go-to tools when you wish to pamper your nails. The tools have a specialised design for good grip and non-slip actions. The curve blades help you to keep your nails in shape. These tools are ideal for finger and toe nails. The tools are thoughtfully crafted to make personal grooming experience better and quick.

Why Sichumaria Nail Care Tools?

The extremely sharp clippers help you to cut thick nails with ease. This kit is a combo pack for those you possess thick nails that are difficult to cut and trim. It is a multifunctional nail tool kit that helps you to get rid of dead skin. The tools are sharp as well as washable.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 588

Buy Now

2. Touchbeauty 5 In 1 Portable Electric Manicure and Pedicure Kit

Touchbeauty 5 In 1 Portable Electric Manicure and Pedicure Kit contains manicure nail drillers. It has 5 interchangeable bits and a powerful motor. With a convenient and compact traveling case, this manicure kit is easy to use and operate. The driller has a filing head, cuticle head, polisher cylinder, carborundum buffing and a felt polisher. The tool has an anti-slippery design that is easy to handle.

Why Touchbeauty 5 In 1 Portable Electric Manicure and Pedicure Kit?

This drill is suitable for those who have natural as well as acrylic nails. It is a multi-functional device that is designed to engrave, grind, sharpen, sand and polish nails. It comes with 5 replaceable accessories for professional nail care at home. With quiet and smooth operation this nail care tool is a must have for nail obsessed people.

Price: Rs. 2,099

Deal: Rs. 1,199

Buy Now

3. Beauté Secrets Manicure and Pedicure Kit

Beauté Secrets Manicure and Pedicure Kit is a 18 piece tool kit meant for men and women. It contains tools for facial care, hand care and nail care. It contains nail clippers, pedicure knives, oblique nail clipper, diagonal nail clipper, in-grown toenail clipper, scrapping cutter, beam knife, small nail clipper and other nail and toenail tools to meet all your hand care, facial and foot care needs.

Why Beauté Secrets Manicure and Pedicure Kit?

This kit is premium, durable and consists of stainless steel tools. The tools are sharp and designed according to their purpose. The tools do not rust and come with a portable synthetic leather case that is easily opened with a push of a button. It is also very lightweight so you can carry it with you in your bag everyday or pack it with you when you go traveling.

Price: Rs. 849

Deal: Rs. 589

Buy Now

4. Royalkart 6pcs Nail Filer Set

Royalkart 6pcs Nail Filer Set is a must have to trim and file your finger and toenails. This filer set contains a nail buffer filer, block natural manicure filer, nail polish remover, washable and double sided emery boards for acrylic and natural nails. They are also perfect to remove nail gel in your extended or fake nails, buffering your nails in a smooth finish.

Why Royalkart 6pcs Nail Filer Set?

This set contains different files for different functions. They are made up of premium quality. The files and buffers are easy to clean and can be rinsed with antibacterial soap to disinfect. Now you can polish, trim, shape and file your nails at your convenience.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

5. MAYCREATE® LED UV Nail Dryer and Manicure Pedicure Tools

MAYCREATE® LED UV Nail Dryer and Manicure Pedicure Tools is all that you need to pamper your nails to the maximum. The LED dryer is smart enough to dry your gel nails, polished nails and kill all the bacterias. When you put your hand in the device, the UV nail lamp will automatically turn on and it will automatically turn off when you remove it. The LED manicure machine comes with 4 tools for 100 percent effective nail care.

Why MAYCREATE® LED UV Nail Dryer and Manicure Pedicure Tools?

The LED machine and tools offer a painless schema and are designed to suit all your nail care needs. With flexible options and comfortable user experience these tools and manicure machines are worth the money. Now you can paint your nails and need not to wait for them to dry.

Price: Rs. 1,730

Deal: Rs. 1,236

Buy Now

These hand and nail creams will prevent your hands and nails from becoming dried. Since dry nails are brittle, you must ensure that your nails and hands lock in adequate amounts of moisture with the best hand and nail cream possible. After trimming, cutting, polishing make sure you massage your fingers, nails and hands with these hand and nail creams.

6. Spa Ceylon Luxury Ayurveda Ylang Lavender Intensive Hand Nail Cream

Spa Ceylon Luxury Ayurveda Ylang Lavender Intensive Hand Nail Cream is the best luxury Ayurveda products to help your hand and nails relax and rejuvenate. This hand cream has the perfect blend of natural ingredients to suit your needs.

Why Spa Ceylon Luxury Ayurveda Ylang Lavender Intensive Hand Nail Cream?

The consistency of this hand nail cream is good and can be applied easily. It has a soothing aroma that will awaken your senses and make you drool over your nail pampering session.

Price: Rs. 749

Buy Now

7. Barielle Nails Daily Strengthening Nail Cream

Barielle Nails Daily Strengthening Nail Cream is rich in biotin. It is a nail cream that helps to resist splits and peels. With this cream in your nail care regime you will pave the way for strong and thicker nails.

Why Barielle Nails Daily Strengthening Nail Cream?

This cream is the perfect solution for brittle, weak nails that always split and break. The infused Biotin and Vitamin E rich formula revitalises brittle nails while strengthening them to resist future breakage.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 1,677

Buy Now

8. L'Occitane Arlesienne Hand Cream

This L'Occitane Arlesienne Hand Cream will make the skin of your hands feel soft and nourished. Apply to hands throughout the day as often as desired, paying special attention to your knuckles and dry areas. It also delicately perfumes your hand and makes you feel refreshed.

Why L'Occitane Arlesienne Hand Cream?

This hand cream has a velvet hand cream delicately fragranced with the three flowers namely rose, violet and saffron. It is made up from natural ingredients and is loved worldwide. It has managed to bag 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon as it is a great solution to treat frequently hand sanitized hands.

Price: Rs. 900

Buy Now

9. moha: Nail Care Cream

moha: Nail Care Cream is a herbal cream for the nourishment of nails. It is known to soften the cuticles and strengthen cracked and brittle nails. It is enriched with the goodness of almond oil and flaxseed oil.

Why moha: Nail Care Cream?

This nail care cream is suitable for men as well as women. It helps you to make your nails soft, smooth, strong and lustrous. The natural nourishing agent that helps in repairing all the damages of your nails and promotes their growth.

Price: Rs. 400

Deal: Rs. 360

Buy Now

10. VLCC Pedicure Manicure Kit Hand & Foot Care Kit

VLCC Pedicure Manicure Kit Hand & Foot Care Kit is a combo pack that you need to pamper your hands and feet. It contains a hand and foot cleanser, hand and foot scrub, hand and foot cream and an anti-tan pack. Pedicure and manicure kit exfoliates dull layers of dead skin on hands and feet. It smoothens the skin and provides a treatment that maintains healthy nails, cuticles and supple skin.

Why VLCC Pedicure Manicure Kit Hand & Foot Care Kit?

Each product has different key ingredients to serve you with everything that you need. Apply the creams generously and massage well over your feet and hands for 10 minutes. The kit is easy to use and delivers great results.

Price: Rs. 560

Deal: Rs. 400

Buy Now

Cuticle care is mandatory if you wish to possess long and strong nails. It is a skin located at the bottom edge of the nail plate on your fingers and toes. This area is also regarded as a nail bed. Taking good care of cuticles is important as it protects new nails from bacterias. Cuticle is an extremely delicate area that is more prone to injuries and damages. Hence you need to vouch for the cuticle care at the earliest.

11. The Beauty Co. Vitamin E Cuticle Oil

The Beauty Co. Vitamin E Cuticle Oil is enriched with sunflower oil, jojoba oil and sweet almond oil. It is paraben and sulphate free and surprisingly made in India. It moisturises the skin around the nails, making the nails healthy and shiny.

Why The Beauty Co. Vitamin E Cuticle Oil?

It offers extra nourishment of your cuticles and nails. Apply the oil using the applicator and massage your cuticles and nails. Let your skin absorb it. You must use this oil for a maximum of 4 to 6 weeks for noticable results.

Price: Rs. 749

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

12. O.P.I - Pro Spa Skin Care Hands & Feet Nail & Cuticle Oil To Go

This cuticle oil is a leak proof tube that you can carry with you. It has an ultra nourishing formula that helps to protect, replenish and strengthen cuticles. The tiny brush is super soft and perfect for applying the oil exactly where it is needed. No mess, no fuss and no more unsightly dry cuticles.

Why O.P.I - Pro Spa Skin Care Hands & Feet Nail & Cuticle Oil To Go?

According to the brand's survey, 9 out of 10 women surveyed said cuticles felt softer, smoother, and healthier with one week of daily use.This amazing cuticle oil comes in a tube with a handy little applicator brush so that you can squeeze just the tiny amount of oil needed.

Price: Rs. 1,050

Deal: Rs. 976

Buy Now

13. Trikuta Oils Jammu Kargil Apricot Oil for Nails and Cuticles

This oil is meant for nails, cuticles and lips. It is 100 percent kargil apricot oil that strengthens nails and helps in-nail growth. This oil also heals cracked and chapped lips.

Why Trikuta Oils Jammu Kargil Apricot Oil for Nails and Cuticles?

This oil has managed to earn 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It leaves no space for disappointments and serves you with everything that you need for 100 percent effective cuticle and nail care.

Price: Rs. 495

Buy Now

14. Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil, Milk and Honey

This oil has complex features like it has a scented blend of oils and vitamins to nourish and protect cuticles. The formula contains lactic acids from milk that adds moisture and honey is a natural humectant to help draw additional hydration.

Why Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil, Milk and Honey?

This revitalising oil conditions and nourishes the cuticles just the way you want. It has a nice fragrance, well moisturising texture and instantly absorbed into cuticles.

Price: Rs. 3,273

Deal: Rs. 1,999

Buy Now

With these nail care tips and techniques we are sure you cannot wait to show off your healthy nails with some alluring nail art on. Before indulging into the nail care sessions here is what you need to know.

1. Rely on a diet that is rich in Vitamins and other superfoods.

2. Stop biting, pushing or peeling nails.

3. Understand your nails strength and then rely on products that are suitable.

4. Give your nails a break from nail polish and toxic paints.

5. Let your nails breathe.

In order to keep your nails stronger and healthy, do not rely too much on synthetic creams, paints, artificial nails, toxic nail polishes and acrylic nails. The best way to maintain the health of your nail is to cut, trim, file and polish then regularly. Keep dirt and bacteria at bay with these nail care tips and techniques.

