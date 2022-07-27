6 Best nail kits for an at-home manicure

There is nothing that peps up your look better than a fresh hint of color on your nails. And those perfectly manicured nails have a distinct appeal altogether. However, regular salon visits can be a bit pricey at times and that's where a nail kit comes in handy. They help you get professional results in the comfort of your home. This means no wasting time on taking an appointment or waiting for your chance at the salon. And if DIY manicure is your thing, then we bet you are surely going to love these at-home manicures. Ahead, we have rounded up some of the most useful, nail kits that you can get your hands on.

Here are the 6 best nail kits that you can take a look at.

Scroll ahead to discover the best one for you.

1. Beetles Pastel Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit with U V LED Light

Pastel hues are soft, minimal, and lend a playful vibe. If that's something that interests you, then this pastel gel nail polish kit will help you create the desired look. It comes with an UV LED light nail dryer that not just dries your nail paint in a jiff but also leaves a lovely glossy finish behind. This professional quality nail kit has a low odor and is toxic free too.

Price:$37.99

Buy Now

2. 86PCS Portable USB Electric Nail Drill Set Polish Pen File Kit

Whether you are a beginner or a professional this manicure kit is fit for all. It contains a multi-function electric grinder to cut and shape your nails. Plus, this set comprises many brushes, nail tools and nail art supplies to give the salon-like manicure at home. Also, it comes with a UV LED gel nail polish dryer for fast drying.

Price:$29.99

Buy Now

3. Cooserry 115 In 1 Acrylic Nail Kit

Gleaming, glittery nails have dominated the beauty charts for a long time, now, it's time to add them to your beauty arsenal as well. This nail kit set includes 48 different colors of acrylic glitter powder. Besides that, it contains, acrylic monomer, nail remover accessories and manicure tools.

Price:$32.99

Buy Now

4. Makartt Poly Nail Gel Kit Pink Gel Nail Kit

Obsessed with everything pink? Then this pink nail extension kit is just for you. You can also add a dash of bling to your look as it comes with 12 kinds of nail diamonds to help you to get those enviable nails. It comes with an LED nail lamp that helps to dry the paint pretty quickly. Moreover, this set also includes 4 vibrant glitter nail colors and nail extensions in different shapes such as oval, french and square ones.

Price:$49.99

Buy Now

5. Gelike EC Soft Gel Full Cover Nail Tips Kit

Do your nails break easily or just are too short to get that perfect manicured look? If yes, worry not this nail tip sticks flawlessly and contours the nail from cuticle to free edge. These nail tips have a semi-matte coating which not only makes them look attractive but also protects the nails from friction. This set comprises 550 nail tips of different sizes and most importantly, does not crease.

Price:$ 22.99

Buy Now

6. Portable Nail Drill Kit Professional

The professional nail drill set comes with 8 kinds of metal drill bits. Made from high-quality aluminum alloy, this cordless electric nail drill is quite compact. In addition to that, it produces low heat, vibration and noise. Amazing, isn't it? It is equipped with a powerful rotatory motor and comes with 5 adjustable speed options.

Price:$39.99

Buy Now

Pamper your nails with a perfect manicure session anywhere and anytime by using the nail kit.

