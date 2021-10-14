Nail the picture perfect smoky eye with these must have makeup products

Smoky eyes are at the pinnacle of eye makeup looks and by far the most imitated ones by celebs and commoners alike. Providing high octane glamour alongside boldness, it’s ideal for clubbing and a girl’s night out. Follow the list of the products mentioned below in this order to nail your smoky eye look and step out feeling like a million bucks. Add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Primer

The primero makeup weapon is the holy primer. It sets the base for your makeup, in this case the eye makeup and readies it for catching as much pigment as possible. It gives a studio perfection effect along with an oil- free and non-greasy look.

PRICE: ₹ 183

BUY NOW

2. Eye Shadow

Make your eyes pop with this eye pigment in a striking black colour. The shade is creamy smooth with buildable and blendable color along with awesome pigmentation for all day staying power. Apply sheer or full coverage and get a smooth consistent finish!

PRICE: ₹ 160

BUY NOW

3. Brush

Blend, blend and blend. A good blending of shadows is important to ace so that one can avoid cakey and chunky fails when doing makeup. This brush with fat little fibers is great for sweeping brush strokes and blending away stark lines.

PRICE: ₹ 188

BUY NOW

4. Kajal

Although optional for a smoky eye, if you prefer the look to be as dramatic as possible, use a kajal to enhance it. This dermatologically tested kajal is smudge proof, waterproof and can add a glamorous look to your eyes.

PRICE: ₹ 253

BUY NOW

5. Mascara

Mascaras are an integral yet overlooked part of your eye makeup. This star product has a wax coating and special bristles that can reach the lash line up to the tip. It gives 75 percent curled effects with a thick pad and lasts 3 times longer with the 18-hour formula.

PRICE: ₹ 268

BUY NOW

6. Eye Liner

This liner is easy to apply and dries up within seconds of application to give you 12 hours of long-lasting finish. The liner gives an intense black finish and does not fade away, thanks to the ink pigment technology.

PRICE: ₹ 293

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best selling Skincare Products