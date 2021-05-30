Nariyal Paani beauty benefits: Here's why you MUST consume this beverage or add it to your skincare routine

One of the most essential summer drinks is coconut water. While it does taste divine, here's how it works on your skin as well.

In the scorching heat, one saving grace that cools us down almost instantly is indulging in coconut water. Nariyal paani, as we Indians call it, is almost a basic summer essential. But this not only cools our bodies down, but also does wonders for the skin and hair. Packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, here are all the reasons why you should consume coconut water or even consider applying it to your skin.

Benefits of coconut water on the skin:

Helps fight acne

Coconut water contains anti-microbial properties that help in fighting acne. It also helps speed up the process of getting rid of acne scars and blemishes on the skin. While it won't work on its own, coconut water is a great addition to your regular skincare routine.

Moisturises

Coconut water also contains amino acids that are excellent when it comes to treating dry skin. It also helps in treating sunburns as the water is also high in electrolytes.

Reduces signs of ageing

Consuming coconut water helps in boosting antioxidants in the system. These antioxidants can help in neutralising the effects of free radicals on the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and more.

While we're used to consuming coconut water, it can be applied directly to the skin as well.

A simple face mask to whip up, is to mix haldi, besan and a little coconut water to form a paste and apply the mask on your face. It can be used in DIY home remedies as a replacement for rose water as well!

Do you like coconut water? Will you be adding it to your diet after knowing its benfits?

Credits :pexels

