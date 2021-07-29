National Lipstick Day 2021: 8 Best and affordable lipsticks that will automatically make you confident

The National Lipstick Day is celebrated on 29th July and we are encouraging you to gift yourself the most essential makeup item today! Lipstick has likely been around for thousands of years, made out of an insane array of items, from gemstones to crushed bugs. It has also come to symbolise so many women, and is an important part of many makeup routines today. National Lipstick Day is a super fun celebration of all that lipstick has done for us like life is just so much more fun with it! Here, we have curated a list of some of the best and most affordable lipsticks available online that are bound to give your confidence level a boost and make dressing up so much more fun! So check these babies out and add them to your cart before it's too late!

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Lip Gloss

If you suffer from dry and flaky lips, a lip gloss will probably be the best option for you! And let’s face it, a lip gloss never really goes out of style. This lip gloss is available in 8 stunning shades for you to choose from. It provides a great colour payoff in a single stroke and a sensorial velvety liquid texture. It has a pure and soft gel shine finish and hugs the lips perfectly without being sticky. Enriched with sodium hyaluronate, it is super moisturising.

Price: Rs.727

Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt Mini Liquid Lip Colour

If you are traveling somewhere, or if your work demands you to constantly be on the go, then this mini liquid lip colour is the perfect choice for you! It is extremely travel-friendly and in 10 different shades. It is designed in travel-inspired themes and provides a velvety matte liquid lip colour. This product is super lightweight and lasts throughout the day. A great buddy for working women!

Price: Rs.300

Lakmé Absolute Plush Matte Lip Crayon

Make your lips look irresistible and bewitching with this matte lip crayon that is available in 32 alluring shades. This lip crayon will give you a flawless matte finish along with a smooth texture without flaking of the lips. All the shades are extremely attractive and eye-catching, and perfect for daily use.

Price: Rs.800

Renée Matte Finish 5-In-1 Lipstick

This lipstick is a dream come true for all the lipstick lovers! It comes in five popping shades which means that you literally need to only invest in one lipstick instead of buying 5 different shades. This cruelty-free and vegan lipstick glides smoothly on the lips and stays put throughout the day without flaking. It also moisturises the lips and does not let them dry.

Price: Rs.562

Renée Set Me Shine Lip Gloss

The extreme humidity in the air can also cause your lips to dry up and feel flaky. Using a matte lipstick may further dry them up. Hence, wearing lip gloss is a better option in the monsoons. This shiny lip gloss is available in 4 lustrous shades that will enhance your lips. It is enriched with antioxidant properties and will not only make your lips look plump and fuller, but will also moisturise and regenerate them.

Price: Rs.299

Disguise Cosmetics Vegan Ultra-Comfort Matte Lipstick

These ultra-comfort matte lipsticks are 100 percent vegan and are enriched with avocado oil, almond oil and jojoba oil along with shea butter and vitamin E. They are designed to keep the lips soft, nourished and moist while also leaving a smooth, satin-matte finish. They come in 14 unique shades!

Price: Rs.420

Biotique Natural Makeup Magicolor Lipstick

This lipstick is skincare-infused since it is made up of all-natural colour pigments which nourish your lips with every application. The creamy formula ensures ultra smooth application in a wide range of colours. It is super affordable and available in 15 vibrant moisture-rich shades and it hydrates and nourishes the lips keeping them supple all day long. These lipsticks are pigmented with an organic smudge-proof formula.

Price: Rs.125

MyGlamm LIT Creamy Matte Lipstick

This lipstick, available in 4 versatile shades, is a special blend of mineral and plant waxes for a smooth and precise application. It consists of special silica microbeads for a creamy, satin feel and special texturising agent for a luxurious, non-greasy texture along with micronised pigments for an intense colour in one swipe. It is free from D5, preservatives, mineral oil and nano-ingredients.

Price: Rs.446

