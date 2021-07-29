National Lipstick Day 2021: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor: EVERYTIME a red pout made heads turn

Right from using vegetables as lip colours to making a statement in bold hues, women have always been fond of lipsticks. While there’s literally a lot we can talk about the evolution of lipsticks, it's lipstick day and we’d rather look back into some of the best lipstick moments. Over the last few years, nudes and neutral-toned lip hues have become extremely popular. Most women like a flush of colour and we’d rarely find a bold lip in sight.

But, when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, they have always been a fan of the classic red lip and there’s no denying that. Right from a red carpet event to making a statement in some of the most stunning desi ensembles, our B-Town divas swear by their love for a red lipstick and we have some of our favourite moments from the past:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has always been known for her pout and the actress does make sure to tease her fans with the perfect red lip every now and then. The Begum of Bollywood has showed the world how it’s done on multiple occasions but this all-black look paired with a bold red lip. A pair of trendy sunglasses added extra oomph to the look and we’re always a fan!

Known for her love for experimental makeup, Deepika Padukone has always been a fan of making a bold statement. Case in point, a red lip has been her best friend on various occasions but this gorgeous pout styled with an equally red Prabal Gurung dress still stands to be our favourite.

Kat is someone who likes to experiment with eye makeup more than the lips but her Cannes debut was nothing short of a surprise. The actress picked out a red dress, styled it with her red hair and adding extra colour to the look, she picked out a bold red lip. In Spite of so much colour in her outfit, the red lip seemed like a refreshing choice.

Jonas

PeeCee has always been a fan of a bold lip and no matter where she’s headed, the actress does make it a point to let her pout have its moment. Right from a desi girl look to making a statement on the red carpet, the actress has done the red lip all the justice.

When we talk about a bold red lip, we cannot miss the gorgeous Aish who has time and again showed the world how it’s done. Styled with a gold dress and a voluminous mane, her bold pout stands out while also making heads turn.

Janhvi Kapoor

Joining the pouty ladies is Janhvi Kapoor who can definitely rock a red lip like a pro. While others kept the rest of the look minimal, Janhvi stepped out with her hair down in voluminous waves while mini braids added a bohemian touch.

Who do you think aced the red lip the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: 3 Times star kids gave us style lessons on acing sharara pants