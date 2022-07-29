National Lipstick Day 2022: 7 Best lipsticks under $ 120 to make jaws drop

No makeup is complete without lipstick. It is a major game changer in the makeup world. Sometimes you just got to wear lipstick to look out of the world. Today is celebrated as National Lipstick Day and is also the perfect day to add some more lipstick shades to your vanity box.

When is National Lipstick Day celebrated?

Every year on July 29th, we commemorate National Lipstick Day in the United States to celebrate this important wearing in makeup, and also to highlight its importance, as women prefer lipstick on almost every occasion.

History of National Lipstick Day

The first people to wear lipstick were likely Ancient Sumerians. The popularity only grew in 16th-century England, where a bright white face and hyper-crimson lips were worn widely to steal Queen Elizabeth’s look. Aboriginal girls in Australia have a tradition of painting their mouths red with ochre during puberty rituals. The first commercial lipstick was made in France in the late nineteenth century, and it was made of deer tallow, castor oil, and beeswax.

Today, lipsticks are very much a power tool rather than just a beauty tool. The lipstick industry has grown into a huge player in makeup and offers a chance for users to express themselves through makeup! So let us celebrate National Lipstick day with the best shades of red to grab from Amazon!

Here are 7 best lipsticks from Amazon:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best shade of red and to amp up your look with a sassy makeover!

1. Kosta Boda Makeup Red Lipstick

This made-in-Sweden blood red shade will be a statement-making colour that will instantly add sass to your lips and give you an oomph. It's a beautiful shade that will suit all complexions and give you the perfect pout.

Price: $116

Buy Now

2. Kilian Le Rouge Lipstick

This gorgeous romantic red lipstick comes in an exquisite black lacquer case engraved with Kilian's Achilles shield emblem. It is scented with a delicious blend of marshmallow and orange blossom making your lips irresistibly kissable!

Price: $100

Buy Now

3. Sensai Rouge Intense Lasting Colour

An enduring lipstick that lathers the lips in colour with wear that lasts for hours. Applies easily with a smooth application and provides a bright finish that doesn't fade over time. This is a must grab lipstick shade to walk the talk in style!

Price: $109

Buy Now

4. ILIA - Color Block Lipstick

This is a richly pigmented vegan lipstick that delivers lasting coverage in one smooth application. It is crafted by hand and milled with customized pigments in organic castor seed oil to offer four times more pigment than any lipstick we've ever made. Lips are left feeling supple and cared for even after several hours of wear.

Price: $28

Buy Now

5. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

“I feel the color is closer to a pinker red vs a redder red. I would prefer it to be longer lasting but comes off when drinking with a straw or water bottle. Goes on nicely and it doesn't feel heavy or cakey.” says the review on Amazon

Price: $38

Buy Now

6. Anna Sui Lipstick Rouge

This type of lipstick offers both texture and beautiful color. Lipstick Rouge is available in a range of shades that can help you express your personality along with your fashion style and mood. Packaged to resemble a perfume bottle, Anna Sui Lipstick Rouge lifts your mood whenever you take it out of your cosmetics purse or pouch.

Price: $32

Buy Now

7. NARS Banned Red Lipstick

The innovative, pigment-rich formula delivers an intense, full-coverage finish in a single stroke, while nutrient-rich ingredients are known to smooth, moisturize and volumize. It is a super soothing lipstick that glides easily and gives you full coverage.

Price: $47

Buy Now

Never underestimate the power of lipstick! The right shade is always a confidence booster and empowers people by making them look and feel their best. We hope you bought the best lipstick shade from the above list and are ready to celebrate National Lipstick Day today!

