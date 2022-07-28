National Lipstick Day 2022: Best matte lipstick shades you need for the perfect pout

Your choice of lipstick can affect not only the way you look but also the way you feel. If you want to look more natural with your lipstick, you should go matte. They are not glossy like the usual lipstick and are favored by many because of several benefits. Here we bring to you 6 best matte lipstick shades for you to flaunt a perfect pout tomorrow, on the National Lipstick Day!

Here are the 6 best matte lipstick shades:

Grab the best shade of matte lipstick that suits your complexion from the curated 6 below.

1. Matte Suede Lipstick

A matte lipstick fully loaded with pigment that provides long-lasting wear. This matte formula glides on and leaves a diffused, powdery-soft, velvet finish. The neutral nude suits all skin tones and definitely will add oomph to your look.

Price: $64.95

2. Soft Crimson Matte Lipstick

This moisturizing and nourishing lipstick won’t leave a thick and sticky residue on your lips, rather feels soft and supple yet gives a matte finish. The soft crimson tone will add a sensual vibe to your makeup and will for sure win all eyes.

Price: $54.99

3. Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick

This dashing brown shade is a killer lipstick hue that will look natural and is a must-have in every woman's vanity. The rich color will last long and is transfer-proof. This can be your winning shade if you are getting ready for a casual date night or office party.

Price: $40.07

4. Tatcha Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick

This lipstick features the geisha's timeless vermillion lip remastered for the modern woman. Rooted in a shade that is one of the most distinctive, symbolic colors in Japan. This feather-light formula combines brilliant pigments with pure silk and botanical extracts for a long-wearing matte finish.

Price: $55

5. Creamy Peach Brown Matte Lipstick

Vivid Lipstick combines the look of a classic matte lip with the benefit of incredible comfort. Enriched with micronized pigments and silica micro-beads, this matte lipstick glides on easily and settles to a gorgeous matte finish. FDA approved, this lipstick is free of mineral oil and parabens.

Price: $30

6. Colorbar Velvet Matte Lipstick

For a rich lip colour with a creamy shine, the velvet matte lipstick; Its unique 2-in-1 formulation gives the lips a creamy, yet matte finish. The velvet matte lipstick can be further accentuated with lip gloss and lip liner.

Price: $61.09

No matter how many lipstick brands come into existence it is important for you to pay heed to their formulation and texture. While picking the best lipstick or the best lipstick shades, you ought to take into consideration your skin tone and lip’s quality. Grab the best matte lipstick shades from the above list!

