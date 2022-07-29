National Lipstick Day 2022: 6 Best Nude Lipsticks for a minimal makeup look

National Lipstick Day is celebrated today in the US. It's the day to flaunt the perfect pout and if you are a fan of simple and humble nude lips which are trending this season, then you have reached the right place. Below we have curated 6 best nude lipstick shades that are suitable for women of all complexions to look glamorous. Take a look!

Here are the 6 best nude lipstick shades:

Scroll to grab the best from the list of curated 6 nude lipsticks.

1. Disguise Cosmetics Matte Lipstick

You will fall in love with this poet shade of red nude lipstick shade, that’s subtle yet sassy and gives a protective hydrating layer to your lips. It glides through lips easily and restores the lips original shade. Definitely, a must grab number.

Price: $30

Buy Now

2.Yves Saint Laurent - Rouge Pur Couture

A highly-pigmented lipstick that gives medium to full coverage with a radiant, satin finish. A luxurious, versatile lipstick that saturates lips with color while protecting them and hydrating, thanks to a cocktail of hydro-spheres and natural extracts.

Price: $69

Buy Now

3. PATRICK TA Major Beauty

Fully loaded with pigment, this long-lasting matte formula glides on and leaves a diffused, powdery-soft, velvet finish. It creates a matte, blurred finish without feeling dry. It adds a slight glossy shimmer to your lips that will elevate your look.

Price: $64

Buy Now

4. Natasha Denona

This nude lipstick shade can help to improve your mood, enhance your appearance and boost your self-esteem. It can also help to exhibit personal style and it is an important element of social expression.

Price: $66

Buy Now

5. Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Lacquer Excess Lipcolor

Formulated with glycerin, this beauty favorite also features the hydrating, non-sticky feel of a lip balm for superior wearability. It is renowned for maximum shine, intense color, and lasting hydration. The formula is enriched with glycerin for comfortable application.

Price: $102

Buy Now

6. Swiss Beauty Matte Lip

This pretty nude shade is for everyday use. From desk to date, it will give you the desired long-lasting hydration and color for your lips and it is also easy to apply and transfer-proof. Offering full coverage and sassy color, grab your nude lipstick by hitting the buy button below.

Price: $21

Buy Now

The curated list for National Lipstick Day contains recognized lipstick brands that makeup professionals swear by. Each lipstick brand mentioned here offers multiple lip colors suitable for all occasions. This list contains every kind of lipstick that a makeup lover must have in the vanity. Try these lipsticks and brighten up your face.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles: