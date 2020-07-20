  1. Home
THIS natural 3 ingredient creamy DIY lip and cheek stain will help attain pink lips and flushed cheeks

For the makeup product that multi tasks, we have you covered. Plus, it is super easy to whip up!
Making stuff has become second nature to us. And now, it is not just face and hair packs but makeup products too to try your hand out with. For that no-makeup, makeup look with flush cheeks and the pinkest lips that look oh-so-natural, that you can just swipe on with one go, is something you can whip up in your kitchen now!

Everybody wants that healthy pink glow on their cheeks and there's nothing better than attaining it with just a dab of a product you made! This DIY stain is the perfect mix between a balm and gloss and can be applied in small amounts using your fingers for the perfect golden hour glow. Take a look!

Ingredients:
Castor oil - 1 spoon
Beetroot powder - 1 spoon
Shea butter - 1 spoon

Method:
Put the shea butter in a cup and then set in simmering water. Wait till it melts. 
Once it melts, add the beet powder and castor oil. Stir it well till it forms a thick and creamy consistency. 
Pick out a cute small jar to pour this into for it to set. 
Once it has set, store in a cool and dark place away from heat for it can melt. This will last you a good six months!

Benefits:
Castor oil makes the stain feel smooth and glossy. It also helps preserve the moisture in the skin and contains fatty acids that leave the skin nourished and plump. 

Shea butter helps in healing the skin and gives the blush staying power on both the cheeks and lips. It holds the ingredients together. 

Credits :instagram hello glow

