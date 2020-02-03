THIS natural ingredient can help you achieve long lasting beauty

The right natural ingredients are important in order to maintain healthy skin and hair. Peppermint happens to be one of the most beneficial ingredients for the same.

We all want to use the right products to maintain our beauty and help our skin and hair relax and remain healthy. When it comes to long-lasting beauty we often turn to natural ingredients to get the maximum beauty benefits. One such amazing beauty ingredient is peppermint. Peppermint is known to have numerous skincare and haircare benefits that make it a great ingredient for our beauty kits. Peppermint has been a part of our healthcare essentials for a very long time. This fresh-smelling ingredient does a lot more than just smell amazing. Peppermint leaves, also known as Pudina, is a major part of our kitchen as well. If you want your hair and skin on point and prevent or rather cure your skincare and haircare woes, this ingredient can work wonders. You can either use peppermint oil or peppermint leaves for your beauty remedies for radiant and flawless skin and beautiful tresses.

Here are some beauty benefits of peppermint that makes it the perfect beauty ingredient.

1. Peppermint helps prevent acne and pimples by controlling your skin's excess oil secretion and soothes your skin. This helps in treating acne by preventing clogged pores and also provides relief from skin inflammation caused due to acne and pimples.

2. A mixture of apple cider vinegar, water and a few drops of peppermint essential oil makes for a great skin clearing and refreshing and natural facial mist or toner. This also helps you achieve radiant skin. This toner can help brighten up your dull skin and helps it stay healthy.

3. If you're struggling with hair loss, damaged hair or hair breakage, this natural ingredient is the best solution. Some peppermint oil mixed with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil can help improve blood circulation and stimulate hair follicles and improve hair growth. It nourishes your hair and prevents breakage while improving your hair volume as well.

4. If you have a dry scalp then you've probably been struggling with a lot of dry hair and scalp related problems but peppermint can help fix that as well. Mix a few drops of peppermint essential oil with almond oil and apply it on your hair and scalp and massage it well. This helps nourish and moisturise your hair and keep it healthy.

Credits :stylecrazepexelpixabay

