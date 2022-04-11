Natural sunscreens to prep your skin for the harsh summers

Your skin should be protected from the sun at all times, during all seasons and even when you are indoors. After all, harmful ultraviolet rays that are responsible for skin cancer, sunburns and premature ageing, do not go away just because it is cold or cloudy outside. The sun’s rays are shining brighter than ever before. Hence, you must apply sunscreen generously and you must apply it often. It may add an extra step to your everyday routine, but it's definitely worth it. Here we have a list of natural sunscreens that are super safe and light on the skin.

Natural sunscreens for summer:

Mentioned below are the best rated natural sunscreens.

1. Organic Harvest Sunscreen

Most sunscreens have a greasy finish and leave a white cast on the topical skin layer. This sunscreen is the best sunscreen for all skin types as it settles readily and gives a matte finish. UV light protection is the commonest demand from any sunscreen. However, blue light emerging from electronic devices is equally or more harmful, leading to signs of ageing. This sunscreen for oily skin caters to both outdoor and indoor needs.

Price: Rs.339

Buy Now

2. Bella Vita Organic Day Glow Sunscreen

This is a natural and ayurvedic formulation that naturally protects your skin from the harmful UVA/UVB rays and the damage caused by them. It has SPF 30+ in it which shields your skin from heat and is the perfect sunblock for everyone. Use this sunscreen lotion and stay away from tanning, sunburns and skin burns that may lead to inflammation and redness. It also helps deal with blemishes and skin pigmentation. This multi-purpose body lotion is infused with the goodness of sandalwood, vitamin E, shea butter, and mango butter which help in intense skin hydration, moisturisation, and nourishment.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

3. Mamaearth’s Ultra Light Natural Sunscreen Lotion

This sunscreen provides effective protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays for as long as upto 6 hours. The hardworking ingredients in the sunscreen don't let the harmful sun rays penetrate your skin and damage them. It provides sufficient protection for your skin, in the form of a protective layer on skin from both UVA and UVB rays.

Price: Rs.448

Buy Now

4. SVARASYA Sunscreen

This natural daily-use full spectrum sunscreen cream provides sun protection and protects the skin from sun damage. The light formula of this sunscreen lotion contains natural sun protection minerals such as Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide which reflects the sun rays back from exposed skin.

Price: Rs.595

Buy Now

5. WOW Skin Science Sunscreen

This natural sunblock gives your skin broad-spectrum protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays and photo damage. The active ingredients rich in vitamins A, C and E prevent skin damage by neutralising the free radicals and UV rays. SPF 55 offers extremely high coverage for extended outdoor exposure. It inhibits signs of ageing, neutralises photo damage, soothes redness and prevents dryness due to sun exposure. It helps to keep your skin hydrated and supports in repairing skin’s lipid and moisture barrier. It also protects the skin from dehydration and diminishes wrinkles and brown spots. This sunscreen delivers the goodness of raspberry extract, carrot seed extract, avocado oil and vitamin E.

Price: Rs.349

Buy Now

6. Arata Sunscreen Cream

This sunscreen cream contains antioxidant-rich tomato extracts that boost vitamin C and lycopene, preventing photodamage, inflammation, and sunburn. With its creamy, moisturising texture, this daily sunscreen cream is formulated to blend with every skin tone, giving you a soft matte finish. It contains lactic acid, which stimulates collagen renewal and fights signs of ageing, in combination with hydrating hyaluronic acid, cooling aloe vera, and zinc oxide, making this the safest, most effective active sunscreen formula.

Price: Rs.374

Buy Now

7. Mamaearth HydraGel Indian Sunscreen

Raspberry present in this sunscreen is high in antioxidants. The SPF 50 formula protects the skin from UV damage. The gel-based formula provides long term hydration and protection from the sun. Aloe vera makes it non-sticky and lightweight. While raspberry in the sunscreen protects against the sun and its harmful rays, aloe vera hydrates while soothing dry skin.

Price: Rs.358

Buy Now

8. Plum Chamomile & White Tea Sunscreen

This antioxidant chamomile enriched day cream is so sheer that you can hardly feel a thing on your face. Leaving no white cast at all, this superhero keeps you matte and bright all day long. Sun damage is not appreciated at all here and so this chamomile filled potion acts as a barrier between the harmful UVAs and UVBs and your soft, radiant skin. It heals skin damage from sun exposure.

Price: Rs.414

Buy Now

We all know that sunscreen is an extremely important step of every skincare routine. If the only reason why you still have not included it in your daily routine, is because you are afraid it may react badly on your skin, then we have got your back with these natural sunscreens! These natural sunscreens will get the job done while also being extremely safe on the skin.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Men’s slippers that are stylish and perfect for a casual day out