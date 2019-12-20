Neck Beauty Tips: Here's how you can make your neck smooth and soft

Taking care of our neck is as important as taking care of our face. Our neck needs equal hydration like our face. Read below to find out these beauty tips can help you achieve a soft and smooth neck.

Skincare is important to maintain the health of our skin. Following a set skincare routine helps to keep our skin nourished and hydrated. However, at times we forget that not only our face but our neck also needs an equal amount of attention. We focus only on taking care of our face by applying sunscreen, using sheet masks and various other things. But doing all these to your neck is equally important.

Studies suggest that first signs of ageing take place on your neck, hands and under eyes. Neglecting any of these would make you look older than you are. Did you know that the skin on your neck is thinner and more delicate than the rest of your skin on your face? It makes it more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. So, ladies, it's time to take care of your neck equally.

Here's how you should take care of your neck.

Oil massage:

We often tend to ignore our neck when it comes to massages. So, get an oil massage done for your neck at least twice a week. Take some olive oil or almond oil and in upward motion massage your neck. Do this at least for 10 minutes. Oil helps to keep the skin on your neck hydrated and soft.

Exfoliation is the key:

When it comes to exfoliation, exfoliating your neck is equally important and hence it's imperative to unclog those pores on your neck by exfoliating. Stick to a mild exfoliator and make sure that you're massaging in an upward direction. Make it a ritual and do it twice a week. It’ll keep your neck smooth, soft and hydrated.

Say hello to sunscreen:

Just like your face, your neck can also get wrinkles and acne on it. Hence, you must apply sunscreen on your neck. Since the front, the back and the sides of your neck all need equal amounts of attention.

Improve your posture:

Avoid slouching and be conscious of how you sit. Avoid bending your neck too much while reading or watching something on the laptop. From time to time, stretch your neck and massage it. Stretching every day improves blood flow and slowers down its ageing process.

Make vitamin E your best pal:

Vitamin E makes your neck and faces smoother and softer. Using vitamin E also helps to heal and reduce the appearance of blemishes, sunspots and scars as well. If you are considering to use, don't buy it without consulting your dermatologists.

Use ice:

Rubbing ice over your neck helps to reduce pore size and heal inflamed areas. Wrap the ice cube up in a cloth and then rub your neck with it.

Credits :PINKVILLA

