Need to exfoliate your skin gently? THIS DIY Apricot scrub will leave your skin glowing and smooth

With almost every beauty product becoming clean, here's how you can make your own face scrub to exfoliate your skin, rather than purchase one with preservatives and chemicals.

Dry fruits and nuts are known to be excellent not just for the body internally but do wonders for it externally as well. Hair oils, scrubs, etc. made from these nuts are filled with nutrients that boost skin and hair health.

Exfoliation is a major part of a skincare routine today. It gets rid of the old and flaky cells from the top layer of the skin, boosts glow, reduces blemishes and so much more.

Most exfoliating products in the market today have lots of chemicals and preservatives in them, which does more harm than good to the skin. The best bet today, is to make your own products. And trust us, it isn't very difficult.

Ingredients for apricot scrub

- Apricot kernel powder

- Apricot fruit

- Honey

Method:

- First up, you need to make some apricot puree. For this, you just need to peel the fruit and run it in a blender to make the paste. Do not add any water or liquids to make it runny.

- To this, add 2 spoons of apricot powder that can be store bought or made.

To make apricot powder, cut the apricots open and remove the seeds. These seeds need to be kept in sunlight for a couple of days. Once they are dried up, crack open the seeds to get the kernels. Grind these into a fine powder.

- To this, add half spoon honey and mix well.

Note: This contains no preservatives so make as much as you can use in one go and store the rest. Mix it up later and then scrub on the skin to get rid of blackheads and blemishes.

