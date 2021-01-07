Need hair spa treatment at home? Try these 5 HOME REMEDIES to get rid of frizzy hair in winter

Frizzy hair or dry hair can be a bit problematic, especially during winter when the weather outside is dry. Due to lack of moisture, your hair tends to get frizzy and damaged. Try these 5 home remedies for luscious, long and smooth hair without going to a spa for hair treatment.

Frizzy and damaged hair during winter is one of the main concerns for many women, especially if you are planning for a winter wedding. Your skin and hair need extra care during winter and it cannot be ignored. You can try various creams, moisturisers and hair oils, but nothing comes as close as natural home treatments that can be made easily without spending a penny at it.

You can bring hair spa treatment at home by simply trying these 5 simple home remedies that are apt for your hair care. The changes in weather can directly affect your skin and hair. In winter, dry scalp is dandruff are the main concerns, your hair becomes frizzy due to lack of moisture and gets dehydrated.

Try these home remedies for non-frizzy hair in winter

Banana, honey and olive oil

Mash banana and mix it with olive and honey. Apply this paste form mixture on your hair and leave it for 20-30 minutes. You can rinse your hair with water using a shampoo and conditioner.

Honey and yogurt

Mix honey with yogurt and apply this mask on your hair. Don’t forget the scalp as this mixture will condition your hair and moisturise your hair. Leave it for 30-40 minutes and wash it off with water.

Almond oil and eggs

Almond oil is great to strengthen your hair and smoothen the dry hair. Eggs act as a powerful ingredient to condition the hair and scalp, especially during winter. Wash it off using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Onion juice

Onion juice is amazing for your hair. You can apply it all over your scalp and hair. Leave it for about 30 minutes and wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Avocado mask

Pick one ripe avocado and mash it. Mix the avocado with yogurt until it’s in a paste form. Apply this mixture on your hair and leave it for 40 minutes. Wash it off with a shampoo and conditioner and see the results leaving you with smoother and shinier hair.

