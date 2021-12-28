Need a natural fix to remove unwanted facial hair? Try these 3 DIY recipes and get glow as the bonus

This month has bombarded us with reasons to step out and this is also called the rise of omicron. And, with this, we’re growing more cautious and thinking twice before we head out. If you’re someone like me who’s not up for a salon visit to get some cleaning and pampering done anytime soon, let’s see what your kitchen looks like when you revamp it into a makeshift beauty lounge.

Whether you’re after the glow or want to get rid of the unwanted and excess facial hair, let’s help you gradually say hello to the former and goodbye to the latter. Are you ready to whip up natural recipes at home? Patience stays key here. Let’s get started now!

Recipe 1: Sugar and Lemon juice

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp lemon juice

Water

Procedure:

Blend the above-mentioned ingredients to form a thick paste. Add water as required. Once done, place it on the stove to heat it a bit. Let it cool down a little and then slather it on your face. Be gentle as you apply it to the area that has more facial hair. Rinse it off with tepid water after 10 minutes. Sugar performs the tough task of extracting your hair while the lemon is the natural bleaching agent. Follow this DIY hair removal procedure no more than twice a week.

Recipe 2: Banana and Oatmeal

Ingredients:

2 1/2 tbsp oatmeal

1 ripe banana

Procedure:

Put oatmeal and banana together in a bowl and make a fine paste. Oatmeal is the secret hero hair removal agent and an exfoliator here that helps to keep a tab on excess hair growth and remove dead skin. Banana is the ultimate moisturiser that banishes dryness. Wait it out for 15 minutes and give it a good, clean rinse with water and pat dry. Never over scrub your skin with any mixture, it will only lead to damage.



Recipe 3: Turmeric, milk, and Papaya

Ingredients:

2 tbsp papaya pulp

1/2 tbsp turmeric

Milk



Procedure:

Combine all ingredients to curate your mask. Turmeric and papaya are key hair removal agents that can hamper hair growth. Add milk as your preference, do not add excess quantity. Apply it on your skin and keep it for 15 minutes. Wash it off and embrace the glow.

Do you have go-to remedies? If yes, spill some beans in the comments below.

