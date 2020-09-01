In need of a pampering session? THIS 10 step at home pedicure is everything you’re looking for

Pamper yourself and drive those mid-week blues away with an at-home pedicure. Check it out

We know it's just Tuesday but the mid-week blues are already coming to get us. If you feel what we are feeling, you and I both know how important it is to indulge in self-care and get back on track. While it is still not practically safe to step out and visit a salon, it's best we make the most of what we have at home. A foot spa or a pedicure will instantly calm you down especially after a long, hectic workday! So, we bring you 10 easy steps that will help you get rid of all the dirt and grime on the feet and give you a pedicure like never before!

1. Wash your feet thoroughly with soap and water. You do not want to start the pedicure with dirty feet, do you?

2. Now, start by taking off your nail paint and cleaning your toenails to get the maximum benefit of the pedicure.

3. Now that your nails and feet are clean, it's time to start preparing for the best step in any pedicure routine - the foot soak. Start by grabbing a bucket of hot water and add 2 to 3 pumps of soap or your favourite body wash. Let your feet soak in the mixture for 15 minutes.

Pro Tip: This is the best time to multitask and use your favourite face mask!

4. Now, it's time to get rid of all the dead skin cells! We are always moving around and with the change in footwear and close proximity to the ground, there's a great chance that you've gathered a bunch of dead skin cells. You can use a body scrub that will keep your feet soft or just combine coffee powder and sugar and it'll do the trick for you.

5. Once you've scrubbed your feet and gotten rid of all the dead skin cells, it's time to check under those nails for any pesky skin overgrowth or dirt that could have been stayed hidden all this while.

6. Now that your feet are clean, slowly trim the excess dead skin around the nails and cuticles. This is one of the main reasons why dirt accumulates under your nails.

7. File and trim your nails to make it look spotless! Trimming your toenails is imperative so that you do not end up hurting yourself when you wear shoes or heels.

8. Apply cuticle oil to keep your nail beds hydrated. This is an important step a lot of us forget but believe us, it does make a lot of difference!

9. Moisturise your feet thoroughly and make sure you cover the areas between your toes. You can even mix a capsule of Vitamin E to your moisturiser for added hydration! Be a bit sneaky and ask your partner to give you a nice foot massage, we bet you won’t regret it!

10. Lastly, it's time to paint your nails in your favourite and we're sorry to say but this will be the end of your pamper session!

