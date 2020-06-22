Need a pick me up? THESE 2020 nail trends are EASY to recreate while quarantining at home

If you’re looking for a change, no need to cut your hair. These nail manicure ideas are the best way to pick up your lost quarantine mood!

Putting together a great outfit is one of the best feelings in the world. But, one of the greater joys is to pick out the right shade of nail paints for your manicure. These days we have a plethora of colours, textures, prints, lengths and what not to choose from when we get our nails done. If you are someone who gets your fingertips done professionally or prefer doing it on your own, you know the satisfaction you get when you have a great colour on that suits both your outfit and your personality.

So, if you're bored at home during the Quarantine and need a 'pick me up' here are some super easy 2020 nail trends you can try out.

Rainbow Mani

One of the most successful nail trends in 2020 is the rainbow manicure. Like the name suggests you paint each nail in a different shade of the rainbow. When you cannot decide which colour to wear, put'em all!

If you aren't a fan of bright colours, you can use the same technique with muted shades or gradient colours.

Creative French tips

Forget the white french tip and opt for a more colourful and creative version of the same. Step out of your comfort zone and pitch red, blue or even the combination of the two on your growing tips.

Graphic touches

Go back to your old cartoon days and opt for this simple graphic touch on your nails. You can literally start by choosing your favourite nail shade and only go up from there. It is easy, doable and looks chic like nothing else.

Negative space art

This is another easy way to take your nails up a notch. All you need is scotch tape and two of your favourite nail paints and you’ll be good to go! You can use the same pattern on all the nails or switch things up and add extra oomph to your mani.

Electric shades

Shocking blues and neon greens/oranges have literally crawled their way into our closets and even manicure sets in 2020. If you’re looking to make a statement then choosing a bright shade is the way to go!

