Need to soothe your sensitive skin? Cica is the MIRACLE ingredient you need to add to your routine

Do you have sensitive skin? We understand your apprehension about introducing something new to your skin because it may trigger and lead to uninvited skin problems. That said, before using this ingredient regularly, perform a patch test. ‘Cica’ also referred to as ’Tiger grass’ is known to Asians for its medicinal properties. The name Tiger grass hails from the fact that this herb aids in easing inflammation and healing wounds on tigers. It is rich in antioxidants and amino acids that act as a skin soother and acne-fighter.



If you wish to introduce this natural ingredient to your skin, know that it's a good idea as Koreans have already made space for Cica to be infused in their skincare world. From introducing us to trends like glass skin, dolphin skin, mirror skin, and many others, they play a vital role in helping us stay well-versed with all that’s good for our skin. The obsession is for real, right? We get scrolling through sites to shop for their products and often emulate all beauty looks introduced by them. Cica’s benefits are not rife, but it has something to offer for all skin types. Read on to understand what it has in store for your skin.

When your skin is prone to acne, using harsh chemical-based products may result in breakouts. Cica delivers anti-inflammatory properties that can help combat acne and repair damage.



While we believe that age is nothing more than a number, our skin does not. It believes otherwise and shows it through wrinkles and age spots. Cica can help fade age spots, increase collagen production, and reduce wrinkles when used on a regular basis.



If you have ultra-dry skin, Cica plays the role of a natural skin nourisher. It helps deliver ample hydration, reduce moisture loss, and enhance your skin’s luminosity. Also, acts as a natural shield for it entails chlorophyll that can protect your skin against environmental damage.

Tip: To get the most out of it, use it in the form of moisturisers, serums, and face packs.

