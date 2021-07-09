Need your skincare products to act faster? 7 Face massage tools that will give you all the skin benefits

We want our skin care products to show us quicker and faster results just like everything else. We are no longer okay with a moisturiser that simply hydrates, we want something that shields us against the harmful rays of the sun, gives anti-aging benefits, clears the skin and gives us glowing and radiant looking skin in no time. There are a lot of products widely available that do all these things. But just by adding a face massage tool to your everyday skin care regime, you can get almost any product to give you all these benefits. A face massage tool not only stimulates blood circulation and opens the pores, it also helps any product that you apply get absorbed into your skin as quickly as possible. So here we have a list of the best face massage tools that you will want to add to your cart right away!

Jade Rollers

Jade rollers have gained immense popularity in recent times. They are extremely easy to use and feature a jade roller each on both ends. One end has a slightly smaller stone as compared to the other, making it perfect to use on hard to reach areas such as around the eyes. Massaging your face with a jade roller will improve blood circulation, drain lymphatic fluid to reduce puffiness as well as sculpt your face for anti-aging benefits.

Gua Sha

Gua Sha is an ancient Chinese skincare practice that promises a lot of benefits. Apart from lymphatic drainage and improving blood circulation, it also sculpts, contours and defines your features like never before. You need to gently stroke your skin with the smooth end of the rose quartz stone, and it will help release toxins, tension, pain and reduce puffiness. With regular use, this technique will define and contour your face, cheekbones and jawline. You can use this stone by itself but if you want to give your skin a plumper and healthier appearance, then prep it first with a lightweight moisturiser, serum or facial oil.

Sculpting Bars

Sculpting bars also make a great facial massage tool. The main function of this tool is to tighten and tone the skin, thereby providing incredible anti-aging benefits. This sculpting bar features a vibrating effect to deliver more potent results. These massage tools are a great way to prevent acne-related skin inflammations. It also increases cell turnover, reducing signs of aging such as pigmentation, wrinkles, and discoloration. Move this roller in an upward direction over your cleansed face.

Cleansing Pods

Cleansing pods are made from silicone with a textured front to effectively pull out deep-set dirt, sweat, oil and debris that your normal cleansing routine will not be able to achieve. Apart from extracting dirt, the massaging abilities of the device relaxes the muscles and helps you sleep better. It also works wonders in improving blood circulation and delivers a subtle, rosy glow.

Facial Massage Wands

Facial massage wands contain small stones that also deliver acupressure benefits. These wands work really well to help tone your skin, tighten sagging skin as well as refresh, rejuvenate and re-energise dull and tired-looking skin. These facial massage wands also neutralise the harmful effects of pollution on the skin to keep it healthy, sculpted and youthful. Gently roll the wand upwards over each area of your face for about 45 seconds once a day.

Twin Ball Massagers

Another amazing face massage tool is the twin ball face massager, which features dual-ended globes. The main purpose of this face massager is to provide your skin with intense kneading action to improve blood circulation, release tension, relax facial muscles and provide a slimming and sculpting effect. If you want to achieve a slimmer and more sculpted jawline, then this twin ball face massage tool is a great investment. It rolls very firmly yet easily over your bone structure and enhances the contours of your face.

Electric Face Massage Roller

This electric face massage roller will provide you with a spa-like therapy at home. While using this face massage roller, it will release gentle microcurrents that will stimulate ATP production which will energise the facial muscles. It effectively contours the face, tones it and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It also effectively reduces dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles during massaging the chin, cheeks, forehead and lips. Daily use of the facial massage device will make your face and skin look healthier and younger. Moreover, it will increase skin metabolism by stimulating your blood circulation, resulting in an instant face lift.

