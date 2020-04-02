Neena Gupta shares her quick fix for root touch ups at home and we are SOLD

The Badhaai Ho actor shares a simple hack to cover up those greys, now that beauty salons are shut. Check it out!

With the lockdown in place and everybody stuck indoors, we are trying to make time for everything. From pursuing hobbies to getting beauty regimes in place, everybody seems to be keen on finding quick-fixes to look good once the world gets back to normal. With salons shut, both men and women are facing issues with maintaining their hair, managing their nails and of course, covering up their greys!

Making the seemingly daunting task of covering up those greys at home easier, actress Neena Gupta has a cool and quick fix up her sleeve that acts as a saving grace for those who cannot touch up their roots at home. The bold actress who understands the woes of every woman with grey hair, took to her Instagram to share the hack she came up with. The Badhaai Ho actor covers up her greys with the help of a simple mascara wand, as a form of root touch up!

"Apna razz thud hi kohl diya, buddhu ladki" Neena Ji captioned her post where she talked about how ideal it is to just swish around the mascara wand on the hair close to the scalp to touch it up with black colour, before video calling with friends, family and others and look prim and proper even during the lockdown!

While the actor's hack is a sure-way to not only cover up greys but also set baby hair in place, we recommend using usual mascara over water-proof ones, so it is easier to wash off with just regular water if you get some on your forehead. All you need to do, is locate the grey hair, hold the hair up in a vertical position and run the mascara wand with black mascara over the grey areas to cover them up!

What are your thoughts on Neena Gupta's hack for touching up roots at home? Are you going to try it? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

