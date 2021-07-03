NEVER skip sunscreen: 10 Suncare products that the professionals swear by

Protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays during summertime and beyond.

Protecting your skin from the sun should not just be a summertime habit. Your skin should be protected from the sun at all times, during all seasons and even when you are indoors. After all, harmful ultraviolet rays that are responsible for skin cancer, sunburns and premature aging, do not go away just because it is cold or cloudy outside. The sun’s rays can shine just as powerfully on a cold day as they might during the summer. Hence, you must apply sunscreen generously and you must apply it often, even when it is a cloudy day. It may add an extra step to your everyday routine, but it's definitely worth it. Now the sun-protection products are not limited to traditional sunscreens. Today, the market is filled with skin care products with SPF built in, sunscreens that are lighter and less greasy, and clothing with sun protection woven into the fabric. Here are 10 sun-care products that are highly recommended.

Sun Care Oil Spray

This sun care oil spray is super versatile and works by sheling both the skin and the hair. It protects the hair and skin from sun damage and effects of chlorine and salt water. It is lightweight and greaseless, and leaves the skin feeling smoother than ever before.

Price: $43.88

UPF Clothing

Clothes with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) provide full coverage against the sun and can be especially useful for those who have trouble remembering to reapply sunscreen, as well as those who tend to miss a spot when applying. UPF clothing is very tightly woven together so that the sun’s UV rays cannot penetrate to reach the skin.

Price: $18.99

Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

This sunscreen is formulated especially for people with extremely sensitive skin. It is very protective with only mineral blockers and will not cause any sort of breakouts. It provides a broad spectrum and the size of the bottle makes it super easy to carry in your handbag or purse while you are travelling.

Price: $15

UV Clear Broad Spectrum

This face sunscreen fulfills all the necessary duties of protecting the skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays, which contribute to accelerating the signs of aging and sunburns, respectively. But what sets it apart from other sunscreens is that it is available in tinted and untinted versions, it is unscented, and it will not cover your face with a greasy sheen. It is lightweight, non-greasy and makes a perfect choice to be worn everyday.

Price: $24.40

Melt-In Sunscreen Milk

This chemical-based sunscreen has a very broad spectrum protection. Chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays and turn them into heat, thereby protecting your skin. Meanwhile physical sunscreens sit on your skin and deflect the sun’s rays. This sunscreen is generally recommended to adults because they do not appear opaquely white on the skin. Apply this sunscreen 30 minutes before heading outside for maximum benefits.

Price: $35.99

Mineral-Based Sunscreen

This physical sunscreen is a great choice for people who are concerned about irritation from chemical absorption, which can especially be a problem for children with sensitive skin. This sunscreen also makes a great choice for kids as it is gentle, protective of the skin, and does not appear as white as some other sunscreens.

Price: $9.99

Floppy Hat

When you are lounging at a beach, sometimes SPF alone is not enough. Hence, floppy hats can be also used as an additional protection. It works as a natural barrier against sun damage. The wider the brim, the more protection you receive. And let’s face it, they are also super stylish.

Price: $15.80

Brush-On Sunscreen

The best aspect of this sunscreen is that it has a brush applicator with just the right amount of SPF. It is a great choice for sensitive skin, making it appropriate for kids as well. It is super convenient as it is so easy to reapply, and also stands up to a traditional lotion SPF. It comes in a lightweight powder format, making reapplication easy without having to layer on another liquid or mess up makeup throughout the day.

Price: $69

Water Gel Sunscreen Lotion

Since sun damage is not only limited to the beaches, and even incidental light exposure can add up over a lifetime, a sunscreen must be a part of your daily skincare routine. This water gel lotion makes for great daily wear. It has a light gel consistency that will not leave you feeling greasy, especially in the humid summer weather.

Price: $13.97

Scar Gel

It is important to protect all of your skin from the sun’s dangerous rays, but you should pay extra attention to new scars. Exposing immature scars, less than a year old, to the sun can have detrimental effects, including pigmentation on the ultimate scar. This SPF 30 gel will protect the scar from the sun, ultimately leading to a smoother, improved appearance.

Price: $19.76

