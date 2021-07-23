New beauty trend alert: Cloud skin and how to achieve the look following 5 simple steps

The latest beauty trend, Cloud skin was originally coined by M.A.C Cosmetics' global senior artist, Dominic Skinner. Cloud skin is basically the opposite of Glass skin. It focuses more on soft-focus, hazy, lit-from-within look, rather than an insane, all-over glow. True to its name, the finish on your skin should look similar to the ethereal, hazy glow that emerges between the clouds and a blue sky on a warm summer day. The key to nailing cloud skin is to find the perfect balance between the textures layering on your skin - dewy, glowing and matte. Here, we have an easy guide that you can follow in order to achieve the cloud skin look.

1. Cloud skin is all about the preparation

Like with any skincare trend, preparation is absolutely key. This is where the glow factor begins. Start by prepping your skin with a deeply hydrating and nourishing moisturiser. Opt for a moisturiser enriched with hyaluronic acid to achieve that maximum soft-glow finish. Keep in mind that the cloud skin is more of a subdued look.

2. Get on with the base

The next step is in your base. Use a luminous foundation to execute this look but do not buff it all over your face. Instead, dot your foundation around your face and blend it gently with your thumb. This will help create that hazy, matte-cloud finish.

3. Dab some translucent powder

Where you place your powder is even more crucial. Take a translucent powder and a fluffy brush, and lightly dust the powder on the areas where you want your foundation to last. Key areas include the hollows of your cheeks, along the hairline rather than the centre of your forehead, a swipe over your nose and chin and the inner corners of the eyes. Be selective with the areas you give a matte finish in order to create a natural contrast with the dewier points, just like a cloud.

4. Highlighting is key

The finishing touches to the cloud skin trend is all in how you highlight. It is easy to get carried away. So, think of this step as adding a sunkissed dewiness to an already glowing complexion. Make sure to use a lightweight, shimmer-free highlighter and blend your highlighter gently into your base.

5. Finish with a cheek tint

If you prefer to inject some natural colour, opt for a tinted balm or a blush. The only cardinal rule is that your product should be shimmer-free. Apply the tint to your cheeks, lips and eyes for an ethereal finish to the cloud skin.

