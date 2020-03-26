THIS new Korean beauty masking technique will give you glass skin for good

Multi-masking is the way to achieve the best skin of your life and here’s how Koreans are doing it. Check it out

We’re all sitting at home and trying to make the most of our free time. Self-care definitely tops the list of things to do when you’re stuck at home. We’re always looking for newer ways to elevate our skin health and considering the beauty geeks that we are, the internet always manages to come to the rescue. Now, who better to look up to, than Koreans when it comes to beauty and self-care. Korean women are known to be obsessed with skincare and they have tips passed down to them from centuries altogether. Known for their different approach on beauty, Korean beauty products are now becoming immensely popular while their skincare tips have become a part of people’s routine worldwide. We researched and took it all a step further by finding a great way to enjoy the lockdown.

You can now pamper your skin and give it all the nourishment it needs with a new K-beauty technique called multi-masking. This works wonders for people who need targeted skincare to achieve the best results. You might face a problem of acne on your cheeks but also at the same time have a dry forehead. Now, if you use a mask that works wonders for your acne, it can end up drying your forehead all the way more. You need a mask that covers your acne but nourishes your dry forehead. So, considering this new technique, you can now cover your face in multiple masks to achieve the best results.

Start by opting for your favourite under-eye mask. Now, while it works its magic pay attention to your dry or black-head prone nose and apply a charcoal mask on it. Once done, move to area 3 that is your cheeks and cover it up with your favourite mask. Now, here if you are using a sheet mask instead of clay, you can cut it into pieces of your choice. One the cheeks are covered you can use the same charcoal mask on your chin if you have large pores. When it comes to the forehead, some might have oily skin while others tend to have a dry forehead, treat your problem areas with a targeted approach with products that work the best for you.

EXPERT TIP: Make sure to not overwork the skin by doing this ritual more often than possible.

While we are at it, we might just indulge in the new skincare technique. You may find us with our face full of masks!

What are your thoughts on this new technique? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More