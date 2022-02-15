New mom products for mums who are struggling to get it all right

Pregnancy is the most beautiful moment in every woman’s life but this is also the time when the entire body starts changing. From morning sickness to weight gain to hair loss and skin problems, hormonal imbalance makes a woman go through a lot. As a new mom, it is not just your health that you need to pay attention to, you also have to pay attention to your skin and your baby’s skin as it requires extra love and care during this phase. While mothers deal with stretch marks and dull skin, babies can deal with extremely dry and sensitive skin. So here, we have the most effective products for you and your baby that you must add to your shopping cart right away!

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Serum

This face serum is enriched with Vitamins C, B3, B5 and E, Hyaluronic Acid and Soybean Phospholipids containing highly concentrated ingredients that repair by penetrating deep into the skin to hydrate, brighten and help reduce pigmentation and fine lines. This serum will brighten, hydrate, moisturise your skin and reduce skin pigmentation, improving uneven skin tone and fine lines.

Price: Rs.496

Buy Now

Bio-Oil

The main skin concern during and post pregnancy are the stretch marks. This Bio oil is crafted to improve the appearance of scars and stretch marks from pregnancy. It is a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base. It contains vitamin A, vitamin E, Calendula oil, Lavender oil, Rosemary oil, Chamomile oil in a Purcellin Oil base. The breakthrough ingredient Purcellin oil is what makes the formulation light and quick absorbing so that all of the goodness of Vitamins and plant extracts is absorbed into the skin.

Price: Rs.359

Buy Now

Citta Natural Moisturising Baby Balm

This moisturising baby balm for your baby’s face and body comes with a unique texture for long lasting moisturisation, nourishment and protection to the baby’s skin. It is enriched with the goodness of 7 nourishing oils including coconut oil, rice bran oil, olive oil, almond oil, etc. It provides nourishment, protection and replenishment. Enriched with the magic touch of shea butter, vitamin E and natural antioxidants, it helps fight dryness and makes the skin soft and supple.

Price: Rs.1099

Buy Now

Bare Body Essential Stretch Marks Cream

Stretch marks are a common problem in women who go through pregnancy, drastic weight changes or hormonal imbalance due to loss of elasticity of the skin and lack of hydration. This cream is enriched with natural ingredients like cocoa butter, glycolic acid and shea butter to soften, hydrate and exfoliate skin, thus restoring elasticity and helping prevent the appearance of stretch marks. It is fortified with glycolic acid that exfoliates the skin and reveals smooth, spotless and anti-scar skin, shea butter repairs and hydrates the skin and cocoa butter deeply nourishes, moisturises and helps replenish collagen.

Price: Rs.324

Buy Now

Mamaearth Stretch Marks Cream

Another effective product enriched with shea and cocoa butter that helps in soothing and preventing stretch marks in pregnant women and new moms. It also consists of milk protein that is beneficial to soothe irritated, dry skin, as it works to hydrate and lock in moisture. The peptides help to build collagen and restore elasticity in skin. They also help with reducing the appearance of stretch marks or scars.

Price: Rs.449

Buy Now

Citta Natural Nourishing Baby Massage Oil

As a new mom, you must know just how important it is to massage your newborn every single day. And you must also ensure to use the right massage oil. This natural nourishing baby massage oil is made with the blend of vitamin E and 12 nourishing oils including sunflower oil, castor oil, coconut oil, olive oil, etc. This non-sticky and non-greasy oil ​​provides long lasting nourishment, fast absorption and protection to the baby's skin.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

Mom & World Nipple Butter

Nursing a newborn is not easy. It can make your nipples dry and extremely sore. This nipple cream helps relieve irritation and helps revitalise sensitive, sore, or chapped nursing nipples. It contains chamomile extract and avocado extract to relieve itchy, dry, irritated skin, and soothe inflammation. It is also enriched with extra virgin olive oil and sweet almond oil that deeply hydrates and soothes skin while calendula and sunflower oil regenerates torn skin tissue and helps heal.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Citta Natural Tender Foaming Baby Wash

This foaming baby wash is made with all natural ingredients including aloe vera, rice protein, coconut powder extract and glycerin. It gently cleanses and hydrates your baby’s soft and sensitive skin. The highly moisturising and nourishing ingredients keep the skin hydrated and moisturised all day long.



Price: Rs.799

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.





