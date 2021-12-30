A new you for a new year: Follow this 10 day beauty & skincare routine for a radiant glow & supple skin

Beauty guru Shahnaz Husain shares a renewing New Year beauty care programme that can be followed over 10 days, comprising of daily, as well as periodic treatments. Most of the ingredients are from the kitchen shelf.

Daily facial cleansing: For your daily care routine, cleanse your skin twice a day, morning and night.

For normal to dry skin

Take half a cup of cold milk and add five drops of any vegetable oil. Choose from olive oil, sesame seed oil or sunflower oil. Put this in a bottle and shake well. Cleanse the skin with it, using cotton wool. Keep the leftover mixture in the fridge.

For oily skin

Mix rosewater, cucumber juice and lemon juice in equal quantities. Wipe the face with it, using cotton wool. Or, apply it on the face and wash it off after 10 minutes with plenty of water. This can also be used for skin with pimples and acne.

For combination skin

Take one-fourth teaspoon lemon juice and add one teaspoon each of cold milk and cucumber juice. Wipe the face with this, using cotton wool. Rinse with plenty of water.

Daily Nourishing of the skin

Mix honey with one teaspoon orange juice and apply it to the face, to make it soft and smooth. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Honey suits all skin types. For oily and acne-prone skin, mix one teaspoon honey with one teaspoon curd and a little turmeric. Wash it off with plenty of water after 20 minutes.

Daily Eye Care

Take pure almond oil and apply sparingly on the skin around the eyes. Massage lightly on the area, using only the ring finger, for one minute around each eye. Leave on for 15 minutes and wipe off with moist cotton wool.

Daily Care Hands & Feet

Mix together 3 tablespoons of rose water, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and one tablespoon honey. Apply on hands and feet and leave on for half an hour. Wash off with water.

3rd and 10th Day – Apply Face Mask

Mix together 3 teaspoons oats with egg white and one teaspoon each ground almonds, honey and curd. For dry skin, use egg yolk. Other ingredients like ripe papaya pulp or orange juice may also be added to face packs. Apply on face, avoiding lips and area around eyes. Moisten with milk and wash off with water after 30 minutes.

Eye Brightener

After applying the face mask, soak two cotton wool pads in rose water and use them as eye pads. Lie down and relax for 20 minutes.

4th and 9th day - Apply Body Scrub

Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and also stimulates blood circulation to the skin surface. Mix together rice powder, crushed sesame seeds (til), curd, honey and a pinch of turmeric. Sesame seeds actually have sun-protective properties and also soothe sun-damaged skin. Crush the sesame seeds coarsely. Mix them with honey and apply it to the body before bathing and rub gently. Wash off with water. Then, apply olive oil or sesame seed (til) oil and massage on the skin.

For Hands three times in 10 days

Take fresh orange peels, pierce them with a fork. Rub the peels on the hands to brighten them. To soften and nourish the cuticles and nails, mix almond oil and honey in equal quantities and massage it on the hands, nails and cuticles. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.

Hair Conditioning

Give your hair a conditioning treatment before each shampoo. Mix one teaspoon of vinegar and pure glycerin with one egg. Beat them together well. Massage the mixture into the scalp. Then wrap the hair in a hot towel for twenty minutes, before washing the hair. Your hair will have more body and look shiny and manageable.

To improve dry, damaged or frizzy hair

An easy way of managing frizzy hair is to take 2 drops of light vegetable oil, like sunflower oil. Put it on your palms and rub the palms lightly together, so that the oil spreads over both palms. You can smooth the palms over the hair. Or, take the ends of the hair in your palms and scrunch them. Do the same with the rest of the hair, going upwards from the ends. This works better on dry hair. Leave the oil on.

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain cosmetics.

