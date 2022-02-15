Night time skincare routine to attain glowing skin with natural & safe products

When you clean your skin well at night, it helps prevent clogged pores and reduce the occurrence of blackheads and pimples as a result. Skin penetration levels are higher at night, so your products will work much better and also will give you faster results. Here, we have a nighttime skincare routine for women who want to attain glowing skin in no time.

1. Wash your face

Derma Essentia Vitamin C Face Wash

Always wash your face to make sure all your makeup, dirt and pollution is removed from the skin. Packed with the goodness of kakadu plum, the highest source of vitamin C, this face wash helps to fight signs of ageing and boosts skin radiance. It contains natural fruit aha which increases cell renewal and gently exfoliates skin to control excess oil that often leads to pigmentation under sun exposure. It fights free radical damage keeping your skin healthy and radiant.

Price: Rs.375

2. Use a brightening serum

PLANTAS Shine & Glow Skin Brightening Organic Serum

Massage a hydrating and brightening serum all over your face after cleansing it. This wonder serum with saffron cleans and exfoliates the face by improving blood circulation and giving glow. Rose extract helps to unclog pores, removes dirt and oil, restores pH balance, lightens and brightens the skin. Lotus and aloe vera keeps the skin nourished, eliminates dead skin cells and provides radiance.

Price: Rs.1496

3. Moisturise your face

Derma Essentia Skin Brightening Face Cream

Apply a brightening face cream that will lock in the moisture and prevent excessive dryness. Packed with advanced bioactive phytoextracts, this skin brightening face cream penetrates deeply into skin layers and effectively reduces dark spots, dullness, melasma, hyperpigmentation, and age spots. It promotes cell renewal activity thus makes skin clear and more even toned. Formulated with the most effective, fast and safe skin brightener which protects from oxidative stress and effectively minimises liver spots.

Price: Rs.550

4. Use a face oil

Varaasa Saffron Glow Oil

Lock in the moisture and the goodness of all the other products with a nourishing face oil. Say hello to a deep radiating glow, clearer looking skin and a bright complexion with this face massage oil containing saffron’s antioxidant-rich goodness. It reduces breakouts, acne and flaunts an even-toned skin with anti-inflammatory and anti-acne herbs like Manjishtha, Turmeric, Lodhra and more! It reduces large pore sizes and dark spots.

Price: Rs.649

5. Sculpt the face

Azah Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

Sculpt your face with a jade roller or a gua sha. Massaging your face with these tools, helps in better absorption of other skincare products and also increases blood circulation. It can help work the tissues of the face and relax the muscles, leading to reduced puffiness. It also helps in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles.

Price: Rs.749

6. Apply a lip mask

Dot & Key Lip Plumping Sleeping Mask

Right before you hit the bed, apply a lip sleeping mask to make sure your lips don’t dry up or flake. Made with Vitamin C and antioxidants, this lip plumping mask gives moisture to dry lips. Apply at night, and you will wake up to smoother lips. Formulated with shea butter and manuka honey, it provides intense moisturisation. It contains lingonberry and turmeric oil which help lighten dark lips, and coconut and castor oil that helps slough away dead cells, and flaky skin.

Price: Rs.325

7. Seal it all with a sleep mask

iORA Prebiotic Sleep Mask

You can seal in all the skincare products by ending the routine with a sleep mask. Wake up with a refreshing glory by sleeping peacefully in this prebiotic sleep mask. Designed to bestow ultimate comfort, this organic sleep mask will treat your skin with potent prebiotics, natural retinol, plant-derived collagen protein and corn-derived hyaluronic acid. An amalgamation of which will provide the right nourishment to your skin and hydrate it throughout the night. Experience a refreshed, moisturised, plumpy, tight skin in the morning by making this sleep mask a part of your daily night routine. It also helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs.935

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.