No more tangled earrings with these earring organisers

Accessories are regarded as an everyday essential to elevate your fashion statements to the maximum. Watches, necklaces, bracelets, rings are okay but earrings help you to steal the spotlight. But is it difficult to locate another pair of your earrings? Bid adieu to all your earring fuss by welcoming these earring organisers.

1. 36 Compartment Storage Box

This storage box is a saviour if you want to get rid of the tangled earrings. The 36 grids and cells make it convenient for you to choose the correct pair of earrings for the day. It is a multi-purpose kit to store all of your minute jewellery and accessories.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 299

2. Velvet Display Case Box

Organisers that come with glass lids help you to grab the correct accessory in no time. Pick or store your favourite earrings in this velvet cushioned case box. It has in total 24 compartments and a clear glass lid. Now keep your earrings displayed and organised with the purchase of this case box.

Price: Rs. 1399

Deal: Rs. 599

3. Stand Organizer

This 3 layers earring stand organiser is the easiest way to store your earring collection. It has 70 holes for earrings and 11 hooks to hang any exquisite piece of jewellery. It is made up of premium material and consumes limited space.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 599

4. Jewelry Storage Case

This jewelry storage case is made up of flannel and superior quality hardware locks. This organiser is no less than an artistic piece found on your dressing table. It has a huge storage capacity to store all sorts of accessories. You will not be wrong to call this organiser a vanity case.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 1999

5. Acrylic Foldable Earring Holder Stand

If you are in a fix to organize heavy accessories then this Acrylic Foldable Earring Holder Stand is meant for you. It is a massive accessory organiser with the capacity of holding 120 pairs of earrings with each section featuring 60 holes. With sleek and rounded edges, this organiser is a sheer winner.

Price: Rs. 3149

Deal: Rs. 799

Store and organize your favorite earrings with these fuss-free organisers. Chin up because your earrings are not going to tweak or tangle while you treasure them for the next occasion.

