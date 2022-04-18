Non-comedogenic moisturisers under Rs 599 for acne-prone skin

Skin needs moisture to stay young, hydrated and fresh! But did you know different skin types demand different moisturisers? If you have oily skin, you must use non-comedogenic moisturisers. This means the product doesn't clog your pores nor does it cause breakouts. Comedogenic skincare products create blocked pores which will worsen the condition of your skin if you are prone to acne. Here we bring to you 7 non-comedogenic moisturisers that won’t clog your pores but penetrate deep to nourish and moisturise your skin.

Here are 7 non-comedogenic moisturisers:

These moisturisers are curated on the basis of quality and feedback from consumers on Amazon.

1. Minimalist Calming Moisturiser

This non-comedogenic moisturiser is a lightweight hydrating formula that does not feel sticky or oily on the face. With shea butter and hyaluronic acid, it reduces transepidermal water loss, and also soothes irritations and calms redness caused by harmful rays of the sun.

Price: Rs 331

Buy Now

2. Re' equil Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser

Dehydrated skin appears sad and dull. It even makes the skin crack up like a droughted land increasing itchiness and flakiness. This hydrating moisturiser is enriched with ingredients that act as supplements to the impaired natural moisturising elements of the skin and also is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs 315

Buy Now

3. Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturiser

This oil-free moisturiser reduces acne and gives your skin the radiance it deserves! It’s best suited for oily skin types. The nourishing cream increases hydration, and collagen production and it reduces acne and rejuvenates your skin like never before!

Price: Rs 369

Buy Now

4. Art Nourish Non-Comedogenic Moisturiser

Here is an intense hydration water-based moisturiser that makes your skin supple and soft. With Vitamin C and ceramides, this moisturiser retains moisture within cells giving skin a healthy plumper look.

Price: Rs 516

Buy Now

5. Derma Essentia Mattifying Moisturiser

Here is a mattifying moisturiser that doesn’t irritate your acne and helps in pore tightening. It helps moisturise your skin throughout the day and helps restore the protective skin barrier making your skin glow from within. This should be your pick if you want to attain a more radiant complexion.

Price: Rs 450

Buy Now

6. Mamaearth Tea Tree Oil-Free Moisturiser

This non-comedogenic gives a fresh and cool touch to your skin and effectively hydrates and cures acne. This lightweight formula is best to soothe inflammation and minimises the occurrence of breakouts. This oil-free moisturiser keeps you out of a sticky situation.

Price: Rs 268

Buy Now

7. SkinKraft Oil Free Moisturiser

This oil control face moisturiser absorbs excess oil from the face and regulates sebum production for all-day shine-free hydration. It is formulated with an optimum blend of water-based ingredients that hydrate skin from within, without clogging pores.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

You can trust these non-comedogenic moisturisers from Amazon for a natural glow and acne-free skin. It hydrates and nourishes your skin without clogging the pores. For non-comedogenic skincare products check out the number in the ingredients table. If it’s anything rated a 0, 1, or 2 is generally considered non-comedogenic and is safe to use on oily skin.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Amazon Sale: Top 8 ayurvedic hair conditioners to let your hair go from frizzy to fabulous