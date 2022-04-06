Not all goodbyes are bad with 'Hyaluronic Acid' for dry and damaged hair

Seasons come and go but can you brush the fact under the carpet that we age? Skincare fans will take no longer than a second to mention and wax poetic about 'Hyaluronic Acid'. The saviour that exists in our bodies, this substance can also be infused into beauty products and as a humectant, it stores up ample moisture to keep your skin healthy. And just like that, it turns out to do good to your hair as well.

Summer can re-introduce your hair to problems like frizz, dryness, greasy scalp, sun damage, and breakage. To all hair types, this is the good news you wanted. Binding moisture falls under the job description of this ingredient and so all your hair products offer, this sucks in more moisture and keeps the one that resides already.

Extreme humidity can dry up your hair and lead to frizz. Hyaluronic acid keeps the cuticle sealed often to block extra moisture and any further damage that may step in. A good dose of collagen production keeps both the hair and scalp well hydrated. If you can't get enough of your tresses' volume, count on this acid to improve the status of dry hair. This boosts shine and keeps dullness at bay. It also plays a key role in ensuring that your hair is healthy and bouncy. One of the easiest ways to let your hair soak in the most of it is by using Hyaluronic acid on damp hair. This multiplies the benefits of this hero ingredient.

