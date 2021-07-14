Now don’t let your frizzy hair spoil your mood: 8 Products to tame frizzy hair

The monsoon humidity can really make your hair frizzy and rough. Now add these products to your routine for frizz-free hair.

Have you ever been dressed from head to toe but somehow just cannot get your frizzy hair to act right? I mean you can always use a straightener or a curling iron but are you aware of the immense damage that those products cause on your hair? Using heat-emitting products can really damage your hair. But sometimes you have absolutely no choice because your hair just will not stop misbehaving. In order to make your life much easier, we have a list of the best products out there that will tame your rebellious hair and give you naturally smooth, soft and silky hair so that you can ditch your straightening and curling rods.

L’oréal Professional Serie Expert Shampoo

Your shampoo plays an extremely important role in deciding the condition of your hair. You must use a good quality shampoo that is crafted especially for frizzy hair. This shampoo is powered with Pro-Keratin complex that will tame immensely rebellious hair and give you soft, smooth and shiny hair in no time.

L’oréal Paris Dream Lengths Conditioner

Do you ever feel like growing your hair but the distressing split ends demand to be cut? With this conditioner formulated with vegetal keratin, castor oil and vitamins B3 and B5, you can ditch the haircut appointments and grow your locks without a worry! It repairs dry and frizzy hair, adds shine, protects lengths and strengthens the hair.

Re’equil Pea Protein & Ceramide Hair Mask

Applying a hair mask twice a week is extremely vital if you want to get rid of your frizzy hair. This hair mask will repair, moisturise and flatten the raised cuticles. It will smoothen out the hair into a perfect velvety texture, will restore hair balance and strengthen the shaft.

Mamaearth Rice Hair Oil

This hair oil is infused with the goodness of rice and coconut oil that penetrates deeply into the hair roots, to reverse damage, nourish, and make hair healthier. It works hard to preserve the hair’s health, elasticity and flexibility. The super nourishing hair oil, full of fatty acids and vitamins, works its way from root to tip. With regular use, your hair will become healthier, stronger, and damage-free.

B-Blunt Heat Protection Hair Mist

Before you style your hair or use a hair dryer, always use a heat protectant spray especially if you have frizzy hair. This weightless pre styling hair protection hair mist, shields the hair from heat up to 230 degree celsius. Enriched with moisture locking provitamin B5, and grape seed oil, this spray fights frizz, detangles the hair and makes it smell great.

L’Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum

The secret to soft, smooth and silky hair is always applying a nourishing hair serum after washing your hair. This non-sticky hair serum is made from a blend of six rare floral oils that provides hydration to the hair and seals moisture in the hair cuticle. This serum will add life to your hair and will make it softer and shinier.

Satin Silk PillowCase

Upgrade your room and give it a luxurious feel with these super smooth and durable silk pillow cases. Normal pillow covers suck out the moisture from your hair throughout the night, making them dry and frizzy. These satin silk pillow cases will feel extremely smooth against your skin and will prevent your hair from knotting and getting frizzy in the morning. Satin silk never absorbs facial and hair moisture. Hence, you will wake up with healthy skin and shiny hair.

Satin Scrunchies

It is time to get rid of your basic scrunchies and invest in these super adorable satin scrunchies. Satin scrunchies are a much better alternative as they cut down on friction and tension on your hair that normal hair bands can cause. They are extremely gentle to use and will help reduce breakage, decrease frizz and also hair tie creases.

